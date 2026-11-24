by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2026 — Real World News



The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on Monday added Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed International and six affiliated entities across Southeast Asia to its export-control Entity List.

The action cites a “significant risk” of diverting advanced AI chips and computing technology to unauthorized end users or end uses, particularly in communist China.

The Commerce and Justice departments have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over suspected export-control violations and potential diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia placed Megaspeed on an internal “no-sell” list in June 2025.

Scrutiny intensified following reports of an affair between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of acting as a Chinese intelligence asset. Jensen Huang resigned on Nov. 12 and was reinstated by Nvidia’s board on Monday, the same day the Entity List action was announced.

Along with Megaspeed International Pte Ltd (including aliases such as 7Road International), the BIS listed six affiliates in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand:

• Apex Enterprise Solutions (an Alibaba Group Singapore subsidiary)

• Swiftdata

• Speedmatrix

• MSFusion

• PT Megaspeed International

• Megaspeed (Thailand)

Suppliers must obtain a U.S. government license to ship regulated technology—including advanced AI chips—to these entities, with applications facing a presumption of denial.

Shipments already in transit receive a 30-day grace period.

Alibaba disputed the inclusion of Apex Enterprise Solutions, stating it has never diverted restricted chips and plans legal action. Megaspeed has previously maintained that it complies with U.S. export laws and noted that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025

The New York Times reported on Sunday that U.S. intelligence reportedly tracked Alice Huang’s contacts with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 to fall 2026, overlapping with her relationship with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

In a post to LinkedIn, Penn State University Professor of Homeland Security Nicholas Eftimiades noted:

“This investigation keeps expanding: Someone is regularly feeding the Times on this case. It looks more and more like an ‘Official Leak’ rather than the usual.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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