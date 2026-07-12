‘Die Hard’ actor blisters ‘jerk’ Mamdani for disrespecting NYC’s Italian-American heritage

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When New York’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a map of the city’s immigrant enclaves, it was no surprise that he omitted Jews. But hizzoner also left out Italians?

Fuhgeddaboudit.

“Die Hard” and “The Goonies” actor Robert Davi lit into Mamdani for erasing New York’s Italian-American heritage after City Hall released the map of immigrant enclaves that omitted Little Italy.

“My grandparents came from Sicily and Naples and they taught me, speak the English. This is America. God bless America,” the 75-year-old David wrote in a post to X on Friday.

“My grandfather enlisted in World War I and got wounded three times … he helped build New York City as an immigrant, an Italian immigrant.

“I was born in Astoria, Queens, you jerk. I understand the lifeblood of New York City and the immigrant populations and all peoples.”

Davi then offered the socialist mayor, who was born in Kampala, Uganda, some advice:

“Go back to where you belong, Mamdani, go back to where you belong and run for office there.”

Davi also ripped into Mamdani for skipping the traditional installation mass for New York Archbishop Ronald Hicks at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in February of this year.

“And what you did to the Catholic Church by snubbing the Archbishop. You jerk,” Davi wrote. “What you did, snub little Italy, and you wanna take down the statues.”

Fox News reported that, after catching some serious blowback from dozens of groups — including the Italian American Civil Rights League, which accused the mega-left-leaning administration of erasing Italian Americans — Mamdani said his administration now plans to add Little Italy to the immigrant enclaves map.

Oh, and Mamdani also left out the Irish. And, as the late great Don Rickles once said: “What do we need the Irish for? Oh yeah, parades.”

The Mayor’s Office made a map of NYC’s immigrant enclaves: Little Africa, Little Poland, Little Palestine. But they just couldn’t figure out how to represent 11% of the city. Couldn’t decipher where the Jews are from. Asked everyone. Huge riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an… pic.twitter.com/hdnzhtTt9T — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) July 8, 2026

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