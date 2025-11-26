Fani fail: Georgia prosecutor drops election interference case against Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 26, 2025

The prosecutor who took over the Georgia 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump has dropped the case, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia who took charge of the case last month from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, said he was discontinuing the case “to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality.”

“In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years,” wrote Skandalakis

The Georgia state charges were the last remaining lawfare case brought by the left against Trump stemming from his contesting of the 2020 election.

“A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare,” an attorney for Trump said in response to the dismissal.

“This case is hereby dismissed in its entirety,” wrote Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who earlier this month had scheduled a Dec. 1 “status/pretrial” hearing in the case.

Willis was removed from the case over an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case against Trump.

In September of this year, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear Willis’s appeal to get back on the case.

Willis first brought the charges against Trump, who had surrendered to authorities at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, where he was released on a $200,000 bond after having his mug shot taken in a first for a U.S. president.

