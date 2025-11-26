Two National Guard members shot near White House; suspect in custody

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2025 Real World News



Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were “critically wounded” after being shot near the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said.

The shooting took place at the junction of 17th and H street in the U.S. capital, law enforcement officials said. D.C. police said a suspect is in custody.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

The Guardsmen were part of the contingent of troops deployed to the nation’s capital over the summer to support law enforcement.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey confirmed that both of the Guardsmen who were shot were part of the Mountain State’s contingent that was deployed to D.C.

The White House was on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to an administration official. The Treasury Department’s headquarters, which is located next to the White House, was also under lockdown.

Trump is currently in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday and wasn’t at the White House at the time of the shooting.

A federal judge last week ruled that the National Guard’s mobilization in Washington, D.C., which began in August, violated several laws. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb delayed implementation of her ruling until Dec. 11 so that the administration could appeal.

