Maine Democrats have until July 13 to replace Graham Platner

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 6, 2026

Democrat chances of reclaiming the majority in the U.S. Senate depend heavily on the race in Maine, where incumbent Sen. Susan Collins is seen as one of the most vulnerable Republicans.

But Democrats have a major problem in Maine, where primary voters chose Graham Platner as their candidate.

Platner’s campaign is in jeopardy following explosive sexual assault allegations.

While he denies the claims, Platner said he is “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward,” and top Democrats—including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Maine Democrat Party—have urged him to drop out of the race.

On Monday, Politico reported the Platner’s ex-girlfriend claimed he entered her home uninvited and then raped her almost five years ago.

The report follows Platner quietly canceling multiple Maine Senate campaign events.

Maine still has a chance replace Platner as long as he decides to drop out by 5 p.m. on July 13.

Under Maine election rules, the Democrat Party can make a swap similar to the change from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election — with the new candidate not having to win any primary.

The deadline to choose the replacement candidate is 5 p.m. on July 27.

This would give the new candidate 99 days to campaign — eight days less than Harris’s 2024 presidential run.

In a post to X on Monday, One Maine resident said he received a survey by text — before the Politico report was released — asking about a replacement candidate for Platner.

The survey shared that “some have suggested that Democrat Brian Bryant will step in to replace Platner on the ballot” and asked respondents to answer who they’d vote for between Collins and Bryant, a labor union official, and about Maine election laws. There was no indication of who was sponsoring the text in the survey.

Another name floating around for replacement is Troy Jackson — a progressive Democrat — who ran for Maine governor but lost and is a former state senator. Jackson received endorsements from Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders for his gubernatorial run.

Gov. Janet Mills is another option, but Platner soundly defeated her in the primary.

A Fox News poll, conducted June 23-27 — occurring before the sexual assault claims but after other allegations arose — showed Collins ahead of Platner by three points, 50 to 47%.

Interesting survey that I just took by text. No indication who is sponsoring it but it was based on a premise that Platner will withdraw (which seems to me highly unlikely). Asked about a lot of replacements for Platner. pic.twitter.com/3ZMRXSiD4C — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) July 6, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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