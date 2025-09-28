1 dead, 9 wounded in attack on Michigan church; Trump: ‘Epidemic of violence must end immediately’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 28, 2025

At least one person was killed and nine injured on Sunday when a man rammed his truck into the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan and opened fire on parishioners. The church then erupted in flames in what police suspect was a deliberately set fire by the gunman.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters at a press conference that the suspect is a 40-year-old male from Burton.

“He drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church,” Renye said. “He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church. Ten gunshot victims have been transported to local hospitals at this time, including one who has been deceased.”

Renye said two responding officers met the suspect and engaged in gunfire, killing the suspect, who was armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity to the public.

Renye said there may be more victims as authorities begin to search the burned structure following the large fire.

“We do believe that there was people up there that were near that fire and they were unable to get out of the church,” the police chief said. “So we do believe that we will find additional victims once we’re able to search.”

“We are still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire ended up coming from and how it got started, so we believe it was deliberately set out by the suspect,” Renye said.

President Donald Trump in a post to Truth Social said he has been briefed on the “horrendous” shooting that appeared to target Christians:

The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!

I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 28, 2025

