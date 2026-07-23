198 Democrats voted against banning insider stock trading by Congress members

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



H.R. 7008, the Stop Insider Trading Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 22.

All 218 Republicans, joined by 13 Democrats, voted to approve the legislation which bans members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

198 Democrats voted against it.

But, as Revolver News noted, Republicans “laid a sneaky trap” for Democrats.

Republicans attached a voter ID requirement for federal elections to the congressional stock-trading restrictions.

Democrats complained that “it was deliberately added as a political trap: Either vote for voter ID, which most of them strongly oppose, or vote against a popular measure restricting congressional stock trading and hand Republicans a perfect campaign ad,” Revolver News noted.

“Clever move by the GOP.

“This wasn’t a clean vote on congressional stock trading. It forced Dems to choose between two completely separate issues, knowing either decision could be used against them politically.

“Well played, R’s.

“But here’s the problem for Dems… 13 Dems still voted yes.

“The other 198 can complain that Republicans set a trap, but at the end of the day, their names are still attached to a vote against a bill that would finally stop members of Congress and their families from buying new individual stocks.”

🚨 198 Members of Congress VOTED AGAINST banning insider stock trading H.R. 7008 Stop Insider Trading Act, passed 232-198). Nearly the entire Democrat caucus said NO Here is the full list: 👇 Adams (D-NC), Aguilar (D-CA), Amo (D-RI), Ansari (D-AZ), Auchincloss (D-MA),… pic.twitter.com/snwcCBiblX — J (@JayTC53) July 22, 2026

In 2021 Nancy Pelosi strongly opposed a proposed ban on stock trading by lawmakers. For some reason Nancy has been really passionate about this issue. 😜 pic.twitter.com/oz0R04Ydrx — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 23, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...