A day in news programming at ‘RINO’ Fox media: Navarro’s tutorial for media consumers

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2026 — Real World News



Fox News gets four hours each weeknight to fly the MAGA banner, White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro noted.

“The rest of Fox RINO TV belongs to the Chamber of Commerce,” Navarro wrote for Newsmax on Sunday.

Navarro notes that Fox’s top talking heads have never protested having leftist Jessica Tarlov on the payroll, “much less the firings of Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, and Maria Bartiromo. Tongue-tied and cowardly describe the situation.”

Navarro provides a scorecard for a day in “news” programming at Fox:

• At dawn: Fox Business now opens its RINO weekday lineup with Dagen McDowell in Maria Bartiromo’s old chair.

“Bartiromo featured McDowell on her show for years. When Fox threw Maria under its anti-MAGA bus, McDowell took her mentor’s seat without blinking an eye. McDowell is the anchor who bashes tariffs and mocked the president’s trade team for ‘girl math.’ “

• 9 a.m.: Fox Business begins its Varney-to-Kudlow drumbeat of RINO Republicanism.

“It’s all three thumbs-up for tax cuts and deregulation. Meanwhile, Larry Kudlow tells the treasury secretary that trade deficits don’t matter.”

• 9 a.m.: Fox News’s Dana Perino is on, saying, “If it’s the midterms, I don’t know if he cares that much.”

Navarro notes: “And this comment was made about a president tirelessly barnstorming the country!”

From the White House briefing room, Peter Doocy declares, “We have to fact-check the president here.”

• 1 p.m.: John Roberts runs a montage of the president saying an Iran deal is close and tells the audience, “That’s nine weeks of ‘We’re close to a deal.’ At some point you’ve got to acknowledge it’s not happening.”

His co-anchor, Sandra Smith, laughs in the energy secretary’s face, saying, “OK! Is that what that is?”

• 3 p.m., Martha MacCallum spent an hour last week building name recognition for Michigan Democrat socialist Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who calls Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide” and campaigned arm in arm with Hasan Piker, the streamer who said America “deserved 9/11.”

The president’s verdict: “She never interviews me like that.”

• 4 p.m., President Donald Trump lands in Texas for a rally. Fox doesn’t carry it. A Fox host tells CNN, “This is coming from the top down.”

• 5 p.m., Jessica Tarlov waves the bloody Epstein shirt.

On tariffs: “Workers are going to be laid off” — never mind America’s manufacturing boom.

On Iran: “The ceasefire was a complete fiction.”

The president says of her: “Another loser.”

Navarro adds: “This Fox rundown may sound harsh to some, but I remember when NBC hired former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor. Supposed ‘free speechers’ like Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough, and Chuck Todd rebelled on air, and McDaniel was gone in four days.”

• 6 p.m., Bret Baier appears — the same Baier who texted during the 2020 vote count, “There is NO evidence of fraud. None.”

He also told the president, “You lost the 2020 election,” and scolded him on air in August, saying, “Mr. President, we didn’t say you wanted to meet.”

Brit Hume then adds, “The case can be made that he’s a loser.”

Navarro adds: “The Fox News poll also drops at 6 p.m. It always leans hard Democrat, and it misses big. In October 2020, it had Biden up 12 points in Michigan, a nine-point miss! The president’s instruction to Baier and his sidekick, Shannon Bream: ‘Stop showing Fake Polls.’ ”

Stephen Miller on Fox’s own air: “Fox News needs to fire its pollster.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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