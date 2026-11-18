by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2026 — Real World News



The U.S. national average price for regular gasoline sat at $4.15 on Nov. 3, election day. Since then? It has dropped to $3.75 to $3.78.

In a post to Truth Social, President Donald Trump noted:

Biggest drop in gasoline in 18 years. Notice that they waited until after the “Election?” President DJT.

The leader of the Free World, representing the United States at a historic three-way summit in China, puts the word election in quotes in his social media post. Why is the president still the only public voice questioning the credibility of the unlikely Nov. 3 results?

On Tuesday, the American Automobile Association reported that the average price for regular gasoline fell by the biggest margin in a single day since 2008, down 37 cents from Election Day when the issue helped Democrats storm to power on Capitol Hill.

“In past energy shocks, Democrats have suggested conservation so that frustrated consumers could do something proactive,” noted Dean Karayanis in the New York Sun. “Democrats have also mobilized federal agencies to investigate, grilled oil executives before congressional committees, and introduced legislation on everything from price gouging to fuel efficiency.” He continued:

Republicans did none of those things, leaving Democrats free to focus blame on the military action against Iran as the sole contributing factor to their pain.

On Sept. 9 at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews, Trump told reporters that “right after the election … oil prices are going to be tumbling downward. …. We’ll get them down.”

Regardless, the price of gasoline would drop “because they’d like to have it that way,” he added without identifying who “they” might be.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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