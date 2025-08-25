Abrego-Garcia may be deported to Uganda; Van Hollen visits again

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2025 Real World News



The Left’s favorite Maryland “family man,” illegal alien and alleged MS-13 gang member and human trafficker Kilmar Abrego-Garcia was released from custody on Friday.

But the illegal alien was required to almost immediately turn himself in to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Kilmar Abrego-Garcia turned himself in to ICE officials in Baltimore on Monday morning. He did not plead guilty to human trafficking charges as many expected he would.

Previously, Abrego-Garcia had been deported to El Salvador. But an activist judge ordered him returned to the U.S., where he has been detained in Tennessee on human trafficking charges.

This time, the Trump Administration said it may deport him to Uganda.

Magistrate Judge Barbara D. Holmes denied the U.S. government’s motion to keep Abrego-Garcia in custody before trial.

Abrego-Garcia faces two federal charges: conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain and unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain. The indictment alleges that he made more than 100 smuggling trips over nearly a decade, moving thousands of illegal immigrants, including children and fellow MS-13 members, and earning up to $100,000 a year.

The allegations of human trafficking against Abrego Garcia stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee where state troopers can be seen on bodycam footage pulling over Abrego Garcia, who was driving a vehicle that belonged to Jose Ramon Hernandez-Reyes.

Inside the vehicle were nine people, none of whom had luggage. Troopers suspected the people were illegal aliens being smuggled into the U.S. interior, but after speaking with federal agents they allowed Abrego Garcia to continue on his way.

Hernandez-Reyes, a convicted felon serving time in federal prison in Alabama, was charged in a 2020 7-count indictment for operating a human smuggling scheme that brought illegal aliens into the U.S. interior from the southern border.

FBI agents interviewed Hernandez-Reyes, who reportedly told them that he hired Abrego Garcia to help smuggle illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Abrego-Garcia also solicited nude photographs from a minor. Federal prosecutors have attempted to present testimony that he abused women he was transporting, including minors. The indictment notes that “some of the women Abrego-Garcia transported allegedly told other members of the group that he had abused them,” pointing to sexual abuse and rape of trafficking victims.

The possible outcomes are that Abrego-Garcia faces trial on human-smuggling charges with severe penalties, or that he is deported to a third country. Immigration officials plan to send him to Uganda under a new arrangement to accept certain U.S. deportees, consistent with America’s third-country removal policy when the home country is barred.

Meanwhile, Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who flew to El Salvador to meet with Abrego-Garcia when he was imprisoned there, has again met with the illegal alien.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to speak with Kilmar Ábrego-García this morning and welcome him back to Maryland after what has been a long and torturous nightmare,” Van Hollen said in a statement on Sunday.

Van Hollen wrote in a post to X:

“It was the first time I have talked to him since our meeting in El Salvador. During our conversation, I shared with him that I and many others have been fighting for months to ensure that his constitutional due process rights were respected despite Trump’s efforts to deny them at every turn. The federal courts and public outcry forced the Administration to bring Ábrego García back to Maryland, but Trump’s cronies continue to lie about the facts in his case and they are engaged in a malicious abuse of power as they threaten to deport him to Uganda – to block his chance to defend himself against the new charges they brought. As I told Kilmar and his wife Jennifer, we will stay in this fight for justice and due process because if his rights are denied, the rights of everyone else are put at risk.”

