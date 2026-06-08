Adios: Poll finds 55 percent of American Democrats would rather live in another country

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Here’s the definitive way to Make America Great Again.

If the people who say they’d rather live in another country actually did, well, there you go.

A new Elon University/YouGov survey asked respondents: “Is there any other country on Earth you would rather live in than the United States today?”

Here are the results:

• 55 percent of Democrats said yes.

• 38 percent of Independents said yes.

• 10 percent of Republicans said yes.

Meanwhile, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that Americans between 18 and 29 years old are less likely than older Americans to say that democracy is a core component of U.S. identity. Only 51 percent say they see democracy as “extremely” or “very” important to the U.S.’s identity, while 27 percent say it is “somewhat” important and 21 percent say it is “not too” or “not at all” important.

Those 60 years and above overwhelmingly say democracy is “extremely” or “very” important, at 81 percent, with 66 percent of those between 45 and 59, and 61 percent of those between 30 and 44 saying the same.

A poll in 2025 found a majority of Democrat voters aligned with socialism over capitalism, Breitbart News reported in September.

“Unsurprisingly, the survey found that socialism is largely toxic to Republicans and many independents, explaining why far-left Democrats have had more success in places like New York City but have struggled in red and battleground areas. The poll also found that a plurality of independent voters and Republicans prefer capitalism,” the outlet said.

In 2013 speech at the Heritage Foundation, former Marxist-turned-conservative icon David Horowitz said his communist parents had described themselves as progressives.

“The agenda was a Soviet America…the slogan of the communist party in those days was peace, jobs, democracy. Sound familiar?” he said.

Horowitz noted how communists had taken over the Democrat Party: “The communist party is the Democratic Party,” Horowitz stated. “In The Great Gatsby, [F. Scott] Fitzgerald describes the rich as people who break things and leave them for others to clean up. That is a wonderful description of the Left.”

Horowitz, who began as a radical Marxist, said that the modern Left had learned stealth from their failures in the 1960s: “The Left have learned from the 1960s…we in the 1960s didn’t want to pretend to be Jeffersonian democrats…That’s why we failed in the 1960s. That’s why they’ve succeeded now.”

In April, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said of the battle for the midterms:

“I think this election actually comes down … to two sentences, and those sentences are ‘They’re crazy. We’re not.’ And I think we have to highlight that for the American people,” he said.

As for those who would rather live somewhere else:

They are perfectly free to leave, so … adios, au revoir, auf wiedersehen, arrivederci, zai jian.

According to a new Elon University/YouGov poll, a full *55%* of Democrats said that they would rather live in a different country than the United States. Only 10% of Republicans said the same. pic.twitter.com/cSpccKhC6d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2026

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