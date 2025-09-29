After its censorship mea culpa, Google promptly bans new Alex Jones YouTube channel

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2025 Real World News



Just days after admitting it was pressured by the Biden-Harris regime to censor conservatives and vowing a newfound “commitment to free expression,” Google was back to banning free expression, critics say.

The Google mea culpa came on Tuesday of last week. By Thursday, Google-owned YouTube had banned Alex Jones’s new Infowars channel.

When Infowars inquired as to why the channel was banned, YouTube replied: “To clarify, we terminated this channel as it’s still against our rules for previously terminated users to start a new channel — the pilot program for terminations isn’t available yet and will be a limited pilot program to start.”

The platform added, “We’ll have more to share on how the pilot program will work, who is eligible, and how creators can access it very soon.”

In its letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, which was released on Sept. 23, Google promised to restore YouTube accounts that have been banned for political speech, admitting that the Biden Administration pressured it to censor Americans that did not violate the company’s terms of service.

“Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect,” a lawyer representing Google wrote to Jordan.

A spokesman for Jordan’s office told Blaze News, as they understand it, YouTube meant that the “limited” portion of the program referred to only users who were banned for policies that were no longer in effect. Still, Jordan’s team referred to this as a “massive change,” stating they believe it to be the first time YouTube has made a policy shift in this manner.

“But the main fact remains unchanged,” the spokesman continued. “ANY account banned for policies no longer in effect WILL be allowed back onto the platform.”

Blaze News asked Jordan’s team if they know when the expected pilot program is set to begin; his team said they did not, but that they “expect a much larger announcement in the coming days from YouTube and that people will start returning to the platform soon.”

“Our understanding is that YouTube is referring to it as a pilot program because it is a new step YouTube has not taken before, and there may be issues to work through with the rollout,” the spokesman added.

Jones’s Infowars was not the only channel to get the re-boot from YouTube. Nick Fuentes started a RealNickFuentes channel that was soon kicked off the platform, supporters say.

Fuentes posted about his channel’s deletion on his X page on Thursday, noting YouTube’s comment about reinstating “channels they approve under a ‘limited pilot program.’ ”

“Sounds a little ridiculous. Can’t we just have free speech?” he asked. “I’ve been banned since February 2020 when I was 21 years old.”

He continued on his show, “America First,” and revealed it was Jones’s idea to do a “stress test” on YouTube by creating new accounts.

“It didn’t last even 12 hours,” Fuentes explained. “YouTube should have free speech; you said you have a renewed commitment to free speech. But you’re still banning people?”

