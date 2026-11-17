by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 — Real World News



Who, really, is Alice Huang? Identified in news reports, beginning with the New York Times, as a communist China spy, some have raised doubts.

President Donald Trump for one is not convinced that she is, although most China analysts conclude she could not have been so successful so rapidly if she were not an active asset of the Chinese Communist Party.

A secret U.S. report, overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warned months ago that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s lover, Alice Huang — no relation — was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), Beijing’s spy agency.

When in doubt, follow the money.

The following was posted to LinkedIn by Greg Roesch, Head of Federal at Wire Screen, following the resignation of Jensen Huang:

The paper trail at the center of this story is a lot older than the headlines.

The Wire China’s Noah Berman followed the filings on Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive U.S. officials suspect worked for China’s state security ministry. [Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang.]

China’s foreign ministry denies it, and Megaspeed says there is no evidence of any violations.

Here is what the records show.

Her BVI holding company, Osmanthus Vale, went from $36,000 in revenue in 2016 to $36 million in 2018. In 2019 she sold it for $145 million to 7Road, a Shenzhen game developer listed in Hong Kong.

After the October 2022 export controls, 7Road could no longer buy the most advanced Nvidia chips.

So it spun off its Singapore subsidiary, which could, to a BVI company associated with Huang. The subsidiary was renamed Megaspeed. By the end of 2024 its assets had gone from $33 million to $3 billion.

WireScreen corporate records also show Huang as a director of Shanghai Longjing in 2021 and 2022, a data center subsidiary of the game company Huatong, which had bought a stake in 7Road.

The same records link that company’s legal representative to her former colleague at Shanghai Hexi, the fund behind the Osmanthus deal.

One more detail from the piece. As of November 11, Nvidia still lists Megaspeed as an official partner on its website.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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