America in 1976 and now at 250: ‘Forward March of Freedom’

Special to WorldTribune.com

By John J. Metzler, July 8, 2026

Well, we’ve done it! Reaching the milestone 250th Anniversary of the United States Independence and throwing an amazing party to celebrate the achievement.

The traditional 4th of July independence day commemorations in Philadelphia turned into a phenomenal nationwide gala of patriotism, pride and perseverance of the ongoing American dream.

The events echoed Founder John Adams’ call to commemorate the 4th July with “Pomp and Parade, Games, Guns, Bells and Bonfires.”

While the landmark events recorded American exceptionalism both in socio/political and economic achievements, this was hardly a pure history lesson as much as an affirmation of the present and the possible. Of what challenges the country has faced and what opportunities nonetheless lay ahead in the future on the horizons of invention.

Remembering the 1976 American Bicentennial I can’t help but to bring a bit of history to this missive. While many commentators claimed the Bicentennial was an event celebrating community and commemoration of 200 years of the Declaration, the fact remains that it followed one of the most divisive periods in American history; the Vietnam War and the drawn out Watergate debacle. Recall too that economic insecurity defined the 1970’s stemming largely from the Arab oil boycotts which continued to serve as a drag on the economy.

President Gerald Ford sailed us smoothly through the Summer of 1976 with the looming clouds of the upcoming Presidential elections featuring Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter. You know the rest.

Monica Crowley, the Administration’s able and tireless Chief of Protocol and a major figure in the America 250 celebrations, told CBS TV that at the time of the 1976 Bicentennial celebrations, “This country was ripped apart by very deep divisions…and we face similar divisions today, the country is quite divided but the context is different.” The Bicentennial really went very far “to bring the country together.” That’s so true.

Hosting a successful Bicentennial was anything but a sure political bet. But let’s look a level further.

What characterized America of 1976 versus the contemporary version of the USA in 2026? Here’s a few economic barometers. Gas prices in 1975 reached an average of 53 cents per gallon, a jump from 39 cents per gallon the year before. By the Summer of 1976 the price stood at 62 cents per gallon. Inflation was 4.9 percent. In 2026 Gasoline costs $3.83 per gallon while inflation currently stands at 3.4 percent.

In 1976 median family income stood at $14,900. In 2026 the median household income is projected between $85,000 and $90,000. Without question there’s a world of economic difference between the America of the 1970’s and that of today.

Yet political perceptions of inflation and a social crisis of expectations affects the population more today. Today the information surge on social media remains far more consequential than the print newspapers of the 1970’s and is far more influential in stirring and stoking unease, misinformation and political negativism.

The Bicentennial in New York had the maritime spectacle Op-Sail 76’ an extraordinary gathering of Tall Sailing ships, 200 sail vessels and warships from 30 nations, the iconic flotilla was led by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle up the Hudson River, passing the newly built World Trade Center. President Ford called Operation Sail “the greatest 4th of July any of us will ever see.”

The current Sail4th 250 Naval flotilla in New York Harbor included tall ships from Argentina, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and warships from 53 countries participating in the International Naval Review. The ships were complemented by a massive flyover of fighter aircraft from the United States Navy Blue Angels and allied nations such as the France’s Patrouille de France and the United Kingdom’s Red Arrows.

President Donald Trump’s America 250 address in Washington carefully wove an unexpected theme into the speech. Surrounded by historical flags of epic moments in American history, the President showed the Saratoga Flag from the pivotal 1777 battle in upstate New York. Another flag flew aboard the first landing craft on D-Day leading the first Americans onto the beaches of Normandy “to liberate Europe and defeat Nazi fascism forever.”

Some of the flag vignettes were interspaced with still living Americans who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam or the descendants of other consequential Americans. The recently lauded Artemis 2 astronauts were there too, recently returned from their Moon mission.

The Spirit of 1776 was about much more than political independence from Britain; The Declaration of Independence extolled individual God-given rights to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

As President Trump stated, America leads a “Forward March of Freedom.”

America 250 signaled optimism, innovation, and pursuit of America’s social and economic potential.

John J. Metzler is a United Nations correspondent covering diplomatic and defense issues. He is the author of Divided Dynamism the Diplomacy of Separated Nations: Germany, Korea, China (2014). [See pre-2011 Archives]



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