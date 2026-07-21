Analysis: Is Ann Widdecombe the UK’s Charlie Kirk? British media not in a rush to find out

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Ann Widdecombe, the UK’s 78-year-old conservative firebrand, was bludgeoned to death inside her own home on July 8. The British media “worked hard to give the public the impression that Widdecombe had been the tragic victim of a robbery that just ‘spiraled out of control,’ ” an analysis said.

Is Widdecombe the UK’s Charlie Kirk?

She “was a very popular conservative figure in British politics,” Revolver News noted in a July 21 analysis. “No, she wasn’t some wild-eyed extremist. This woman spent decades serving in Parliament and later became a key mover for Reform UK. She was well-known for her television appearances and that dry Brit sense of humor. Many people loved her and her leadership.”

Soon after the British media insisted this was nothing more than a random robbery gone bad, “the story slowly started changing,” Revolver News noted.

Police now describe Widdecombe’s murder as a “targeted attack.”

Counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation, and prosecutors allege that the murder suspect, Joshua Kerry, entered Widdecombe’s home while she was eating lunch and struck her in the head 21 times with a hammer. Kerry has been charged with murder.

“The motive hasn’t been released. Still, people aren’t wrong for asking questions when a young man, who looks shockingly like a stereotypical left-winger, reportedly travels hundreds of miles, enters the secluded home of a prominent conservative woman, and attacks her with such ghoulish violence. Talk about ‘overkill,’ ” the Revolver News analysis said.

“The drip, drip, drip of information has only made people more suspicious. Each update makes the original story seem laughably incomplete. And of course, most of the British media are not diving deeper into what this case could ultimately be about… more leftwing political violence and death. They’re very “meh” about it.

“But rest assured, if this were the other way around and a right-wing young man had murdered somebody, it’d be an all-out spectacle and a circus by now.”

The early narrative passed on by British media has led some, including one independent journalist, to compare Widdecombe’s murder to the assassination of Kirk, another mainstream conservative figure slaughtered in an act of political violence.

Not hyperbole to make comparisons to the Kirk murder here in the sense of ‘Ann Widdecombe’s murder is basically the British version of that’. Really innocuous inoffensive ‘right wing’ figure you’d have to be a very very radicalised left wing nutcase to even begin to imagine it… https://t.co/AcoAqijdlt pic.twitter.com/ascEwXzV72 — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) July 21, 2026

One British lawmaker thinks he knows exactly what’s going on.

This is an awful crime that gets more sinister with every update. We still haven’t been told why Joshua Kerry allegedly travelled over 200 miles to attack a 78 year old woman with a hammer. I suspect, it’s because this was a political assassination against Reforms immigration… https://t.co/mTgeexfsVw pic.twitter.com/wh2uTNfibI — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) July 21, 2026

Revolver News added: “The word on the street is that Mr. Kerry is a full-blown Marxist, which, as you likely know, is the fastest-growing wing on the left. All eyes are on this case now, so whatever is being hidden about this suspect will not stay buried for long.

“The mainstream media and the left like to call these extremists ‘socialists,’ but they’re Marxists, and they’re causing a big problem for Dems in the U.S. right now.

“Ann Widdecombe deserves more than some half-baked “soothing” narrative followed by a slow trickle of increasingly horrifying facts.

“Because if this were yet another left-wing political assassination, the public needs to know about it quickly. And the truth shouldn’t have to be dragged into daylight by concerned people on social media.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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