As Congress reconvenes, President Trump is still only elected official to question midterm results

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2026 — Real World News



The lame-duck Congress reconvened on Monday with suddenly powerless Republican facing key items on the agenda including passing government funding legislation ahead of the Dec. 11 deadline and addressing defense authorization bills before Democrats takes control in January.

The elephant in the room was the much-needed post-mortem that threatens the status quo of GOP leadership in both houses. The triumphant but profoundly divided Democrats face their own leadership crisis.

Larry Ward, conservative commentator and the president of the Free Press Foundation, noted: “If the next 2 years are going to be productive, the GOP Senate/House must pass a 2.5 year budget through January 2028. If they don’t the Dems will shutdown the government to force Trumps hand over and over.”

But the one riveting and newsworthy issue being discussed nationwide on social media did not warrant a mention by Washington, D.C.’s political-media establishment: Election fraud and the credibility of the Midterm elections.

A survey of legacy media news on Nov. 9 revealed that not a single political official or media personality commented on this topic except for the one person most affected by the outcome, President Donald Trump. His objections to the security of the midterm elections, but not those any other political official or analyst in the nation’s capital, were the subject of several news reports on Nov. 9.

What is wrong with this picture?

On Monday, the president wrote on Truth Social:

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???”

“Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote,” Trump added. “It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT.”

In another Truth Social post, Trump amplified an election analysis alleging a remarkably consistent voting pattern across dozens of Senate and gubernatorial races in the 2026 midterms (see below).

Related: Four days later, President Trump is first public official to question legitimacy of midterm elections, November 8, 2026

The analysis posted a mathematical formula which it said describes the shift to Democrats:

Republican 2026 vote share = 0.85 × Trump’s 2024 vote share Democrat 2026 vote share = Harris’s 2024 vote share + 0.15 × Trump’s 2024 vote share

For every 1,000 Trump points from 2024, roughly 850 stayed with the Republican candidate while 150 landed on the Democrat side in 2026. Republicans retained about 85% of Trump’s share in Senate races and 86% in gubernatorial races. The formula explains 88% of the variation.

“What makes the pattern so suspicious is its uniformity. It did not matter how red the state was. Wyoming, Ohio, Illinois, and Massachusetts all showed the same roughly 15% shift (p = 0.69),” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

Related — ‘National emergency’: GOP senators mortified as Trump presses popular Save America Act, June 24, 2026

“At the 0.85 level, any state where Trump received under about 58.5% in 2024 falls below 50% for the Republican candidate in 2026. Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina all sat under that line. All of them flipped. Two completely different sets of races, different candidates, different campaigns, yet the same 15% decrease almost everywhere. Midterms are normally messy. This one was not.”

THE 15% BAND Look at this chart.

59 races. Senate and governor.

States ordered from reddest to bluest in 2024. The solid lines are 2024.

The dashed lines are 2026.

The shaded bands are what moved. One formula fits all of it:

Republican 2026 = 0.85 × Trump 2024

Democrat 2026 = Harris 2024 + 0.15 × Trump 2024 For every 1,000 Trump points, 850 stayed Republican. 150 landed on the Democratic side. The numbers:

Senate: Republicans kept ~85% of Trump’s share

Governor: ~86% Variation explained: 88% What makes it strange:

It didn’t matter how red the state was. Wyoming, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts: same 15% (p = 0.69). The Democratic gain was sized by Trump’s vote, not Harris’s. The Harris part is zero. The 0.85 beat both standard election-swing models in every set of races.

Drop any single state and the multiplier stays between 0.846 and 0.853. Why seats flipped:

At 0.85, any state where Trump got under about 58.5% falls below 50%. Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina: all under that line. All flipped. What this means:

Midterms are messy. This one isn’t. Two sets of races, different candidates, different campaigns, and the same 15% decrease almost everywhere. A pattern this even demands answers at the ballot level: paper ballot hand counts, poll-book check-ins against votes counted, and voter files showing who actually turned out. The numbers raise the question.

The ballots can answer it. — Truth Is Freedom (@TruthAnswersAll) November 6, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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