As NY Times sees it: Radicalized car plowed through LGBT crowd in Berlin

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



One woman was killed and 29 people were injured in an incident at Germany’s Berlin Pride event on Saturday night.

Here is how The New York Times covered it:

“Breaking News: A car plowed through a park during Berlin’s biggest LGBTQ Pride event, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others, city police officials said on Saturday.”

What actually happen:

A terrorist attack was carried out when the suspect, Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, drove the vehicle into the Pride event crowd. He was shot and killed by police on Sunday.

Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Ballout “had previously drawn attention to himself through a high volume of criminal offenses, radicalization and affiliation with the Islamist scene.”

The opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party described the attack as a total failure of security policy.

“If an Islamist threat known to the police was able to carry out such an act, a thorough investigation must be carried out to establish why he was still able to move about freely in the first place,” said Martin Hess, the AfD’s home affairs spokesperson.

Writing for The Free Press, Douglas Murray noted:

“By now it’s all starting to sound like a bad joke. An Islamist terrorist drives a van into a Berlin Pride parade, killing one person and injuring dozens more. And how is it reported? Much of the media went with the usual formulation: that the attacker might as well have been a self-automated vehicle. The white van ‘didn’t exactly hit the parade,’ one typical report went, but as it drove through the parade it ‘attacked the people who were going away from the parade.’

“As I have had cause to say too many times, this is something which, from Stockholm to Nice, is best understood as the ‘naughty van’ phenomenon. If a van or car is driven into a crowd by an Islamist, you can swiftly tell who the culprit is because the vehicle will be talked about as though it suddenly took on a life of its own and began a rampage.

“The reality is even more repetitive. The perpetrator of Saturday’s attack was a 21-year-old called Abdul Ballout. Born in Germany, of Lebanese parentage, last year he reportedly went to Lebanon to try to get to Syria in order to join ISIS. Arrested in Lebanon, he served three months in prison for a range of offenses including incitement to religious and sectarian conflict.”

As for the post to X by the Times, a “Readers added context” post was added.

Breaking News: A car plowed through a park during Berlin’s biggest LGBTQ Pride event, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others, city police officials said on Saturday. https://t.co/NlqLMjtJB1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2026

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