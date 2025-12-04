Attorney releases letter to Americans from Venezuela’s former military intel chief on ‘reality’ of regime

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2025 Real World News



In a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, a top insider in the Venezuelan regimes of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro details how the socialist dictators weaponized cocaine, collaborated with Cuban intelligence and the Hizbullah terror group, and exported violent criminal networks — including Tren de Aragua — into the United States via the Biden-Harris open border.

Venezuelan and Cuban intelligence infiltrated U.S. institutions for two decades, including military installations, Hugo ‘El Pollo’ Carvajal, the former Director of Military Intelligence for Venezuela, wrote in the letter, which was obtained from Carvajal’s attorney, Robert Feitel — a former senior Justice Department prosecutor, by The Dallas Express.

Carvajal also wrote in the letter to Trump, dated Dec. 2, that the voting systems company Smartmatic was developed inside Venezuela as an election-manipulation tool that was later deployed abroad.

Earlier this year, Carvajal pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to charges stemming from a conspiracy that moved cocaine into the United States and provided support to Colombia’s FARC guerrillas.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in July authorized the extradition to the United States of Carvajal. He had been imprisoned in Spain.

Carvajal writes in the letter to Trump: “Today, I sit in an American prison because I voluntarily plead guilty to the crimes charged against me: a narco-terrorism conspiracy. I write to atone by telling the full truth so that the United States can protect itself from the dangers I witnessed for so many years.

“I personally witnessed how Hugo Chavez’s government became a criminal organization that is now run by Nicolas Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, and other senior regime officials.

“I was present when decisions were made to organize and weaponize criminal gangs across Venezuela to protect the regime—among them the group known as Tren de Aragua. … When the Biden–Harris open-border policy became widely known, they seized the opportunity to send these operatives into the United States.

“I was present when Russian intelligence came to Caracas to propose to Hugo Chávez the tapping of submarine internet cables that connect most of South America and the Caribbean islands with the United States for the purpose of penetrating United States Government communications.

“Smartmatic was born as an electoral tool of the Venezuelan regime but soon derived into a tool to help keep the regime stay in power forever. I know this because I placed the head of IT of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in his position, and he reported directly to me. The Smartmatic system can be altered—this is a fact. This technology was later exported abroad, including to the United States. Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country. I do not claim that every election is stolen, but I state with certainty that elections can be rigged with the software – and has been used to do so.”

Carvajal said he is “prepared to provide additional details” to U.S. authorities in any format, including classified briefings.

The U.S. State Department continues to offer a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking Thursday on Fox News’s “Hannity,” said:

“The Maduro regime is not a legitimate government. What it is is a transshipment organization… allowing cocaine and other drugs to move through Venezuela on airplanes and ships headed toward the United States.”

