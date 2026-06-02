Blanche: Cache of Jack Smith documents found in ‘burn bags’ at DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 2, 2026

A cache of documents from Jack Smith’s lawfare pursuit of President Donald Trump was found in “burn bags” in a room at the Department of Justice, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed.

Speaking on the “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast, Blanche said the area the documents were found led him to believe an “honorable” FBI agent may have been trying to preserve them.

“It’s not the existence of a burn bag that I think is interesting or problematic depending on which side you’re on,” Blanche said.

“This one was in a place where I get the point that an honorable FBI agent might have left it there because it was not where it would normally be to be destroyed. We kind of stumbled on it, but it looked almost intentional.”

Blanche’s comments come a year after FBI Director Kash Patel and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino disclosed documents from the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation of Trump had been discovered by investigators in “burn bags” in a secret room at FBI headquarters.

Related — Report: FBI under Patel found Russia documents in ‘burn bags’ in formerly undisclosed room, July 30, 2025

“We found a room like that at DOJ, a few months ago,” Blanche said. “It’s not fair to say it was a secret room, but it’s a room that had a lot of material in it.”

In April, Bongino revealed to Hannity that they’d found a “mother lode” of documents tied to the “Russiagate” investigation that he indicated were meant to be destroyed.

“That was basically the keys to the kingdom on Crossfire. And the document was so sensitive, we were not even to carry it outside of the office,” Bongino said.

“I’m reading this document, and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this happened in the United States.’ It wasn’t just that it happened in the United States, it was that so many people knew about it,” he said. “All you had to do was read it. This thing was bulls— from the start.”

Bongino said he was “scared” by how many people were involved that did not speak up.

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