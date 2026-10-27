Bolsonaro reportedly flown to U.S. after surrendering passport to ‘Lula’s federal police’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2026 — Real World News



Flavio Bolsonaro, the conservative presidential candidate who reportedly lost in Sunday’s controversial election to incumbent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has fled to the United States after Brazil’s Supreme Court had ordered him to surrender his passport, reports say.

Confirmation of Bolsonaro’s departure from his native Brazil comes from Simon Levy on X, who said “I can confirm that Flavio Bolsonaro is no longer in Brazil and is on his way to the United States. A U.S. protective operation is underway to ensure his safety.”

According to Brazilian and Argentine media reports, Bolsonaro crossed into Argentina on foot and was expected to board a private plane for the United States.

Brazil’s Federal Police have not confirmed Bolsonaro’s whereabouts.

Argentine immigration authorities said early Tuesday there were “no records whatsoever of Flavio Bolsonaro entering the Argentine Republic,” nor any flight plans involving the Bolsonaro family.

The Argentine presidential spokesman also denied knowledge of any Bolsonaro requesting asylum.

Bolsonaro on Monday said that his passport had been seized and he had been prevented from leaving the country:

“This morning I went to visit my father,” he said. His father, Jair Bolsonaro has been on house arrest since 2025 after he was investigated following Lula’s presidential election win against him in 2022.

“As you know,” the 45-year-old Bolsonaro went on, “he is under house arrest. And when I was leaving, Lula’s Federal Police were at the door of his house, and the middle of the street, I was summoned to hand over my passports, and I am also prohibited from leaving the country.”

“This decision was made on a Sunday night, right after the election result was announced. Think about it — if I had won the elections, would the same thing have happened? Flavio Bolsanaro election, would this Federal Police be the same way, summoning me in the middle of the street?

Related — Report: Brazil election could be annulled after Lula declared winner in shocking upset, October 26, 2026

“I never thought about leaving the country,” he said. “I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this aberration. It’s a clear attempt to intimidate me. No one will silence me.”

Bolsonaro also spoke about Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been an opponent of free speech and an ally to Lula and his far-left party. Moraes was the one who signed the order to prevent Bolsonaro from leaving the country, allowing Lula to prosecute him as he has his father.

Moraes also banned X in Brazil.

Libby Emmons wrote for Human Events: “Flavio’s loss to Lula came after a first round of voting showed him well in the lead to take the presidency. On Sunday, with just 3 minutes to go before polls closed, Moraes declared that polls that were still open could remain open for an extra two hours while those that were closed must stay closed.

“Bolsonaro lost by less than 4 percentage points, a little over 4 million votes. The candidates who had dropped out of the race after that first round of voting had all endorsed Bolsonaro. If Lula and Moraes have their way, the second Bolsonaro to oppose their reign will be imprisoned.”

I can confirm that @FlavioBolsonaro is no longer in Brazil and is on his way to the United States. A US protective operation is underway to ensure his safety. — Simón Levy (@SimonLevyMx) October 27, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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