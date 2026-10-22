‘Booty bumping’: Flanagan, Walz steer funding to help junkies take drugs through the rectum

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2026 — Real World News



Minnesota’s Democrat administration led by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan steered millions of dollars in taxpayer funds and state contracts to an organization that supplies “booty bumping” kits to drug users to help them ingest drugs through “the butthole,” a report said.

The controversial funding was part of a $100 million grant announced by Flanagan and Walz for “Minnesotans facing homelessness,” including so-called harm reduction for drug users, The Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.

In the announcement, Flanagan, now running for U.S. Senate, said: “These grants will ensure that everyone can access the supports they need to find and secure safe, stable housing.”

Since 2023, nearly $8 million in taxpayer funds were sent to Southside Harm Reduction Services, a nonprofit that “promotes the health and wellbeing of drug users” through “harm reduction” supplies like syringes, sterile water, and drug cookers to help junkies get high “safely.”

The Free Beacon noted:

A key “harm reduction” offering from Southside is free lube and other supplies to help users in the “booty bumping” scene to ingest all kinds of drugs—including heroin, meth, and ketamine—”through the rectum (anus, butthole).” Southside is also required by the state of Minnesota to give the junkies voter registration materials. Southside touts the booty bumping kits, also known as “boofing” kits, in social media posts and on its website as safer methods to ingest some drugs and an efficient way to get high. Booty bumping helps drugs “reach the bloodstream quickly,” allowing practitioners to “reach a high faster than some other routes of administration,” Southside Harm Reduction says.

Southside Harm Reduction offers other instructions: “Try to poop before. This is so your drugs are absorbed better. Stand, squat, or lay on your side in a comfortable position. It never hurts to have a boofing buddy!”

Critics point out that, via boofing, the drugs bypass the digestive system and enter the bloodstream quickly. It can increase the likelihood of fatal overdoses.

The report also noted that the Walz/Flanagan regime awarded a $2.5 million contract to Southside Harm Reduction on Oct. 1, 2025, to provide and stock “outdoor vending machines” that operate “24/7” and dispense Narcan, used to reverse fentanyl overdoses, “safer use” supplies, and “hygiene items.”

The Free Beacon noted that Flanagan “has faced intense scrutiny on the campaign trail over her administration’s wasteful spending and failure to prevent fraud in its social services contracts. Flanagan and Walz awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit group that orchestrated a kickback scheme with dozens of Somali nationals to defraud a state-funded food distribution program.”

Flanagan’s GOP opponent Michele Tafoya said at a debate last week: “This historic fraud happened under her watch, and suddenly, she’s looking out for Medicaid and SNAP? Sell it to someone else, Peggy.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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