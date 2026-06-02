Britain’s shame: The death of Henry Nowak

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A British court on Monday sentenced 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak.

While the end result may be seen as appropriate given the crime, it was the actions of the police on the day of the murder that critics say has brought great shame on Great Britain’s policing and spotlighted what is being called widespread anti-racism racism.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2025, Nowak, a white man, was walking home from a night out with his university soccer team in Southampton. He was well-dressed and well-groomed. He had drunk less alcohol than would have put him over the driving limit.

Digwa, a Sikh, told police that he defended himself after being attacked by a racist drunk. And the police believed him.

Police handcuffed and arrested Nowak while he was bleeding out from multiple stab wounds.

As Bruce Oliver Newsome detailed via American Greatness, the murder had all the ingredients (except inverted) to become Britain’s white “George Floyd” moment:

“If police see racism before they see a man bleeding out, something has gone profoundly wrong with justice. The stabber showed no signs of being the victim of violence. He said the man lying in his own blood on the ground had knocked off his turban in a drunken racist attack. And for that, the police arrested and handcuffed the victim.”

Nowak had been stabbed once in the face, twice in the legs while trying to escape over a fence, and once in the lung. Police claimed they were not aware of his wounds.

Newsome noted: “There is no evidence for any racism other than the retrospective verbal claims of the stabber and his brother, who arrived after the stabbings and who made a call to emergency services claiming his brother was a victim of racism. He too did not mention any stabbing.”

Widely unreported in the murder of Nowak is the actions taken by Digwa’s family.

The perp’s father and mother showed up at the scene. The mother helped to conceal the two knives her son wielded.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Are we going to talk about the fact that Vickrum Digwa’s entire family helped him cover up the crime, including his mother hiding the knife, and his father hiding that Henry Nowak was bleeding out?”

Digwa’s defense barrister claimed religious allowance for openly carrying knives that are illegal for the rest of the British population.

“The judge instructed the jury to consider whether the stabber had a good reason, such as self-defense or religion, to carry his weapons,” Newsome noted. “The national government says that courts should decide what is legal to carry. The police federation says there is no limit on the size of the blade that can be carried with religious allowance.”

As for the police, will there be consequences?

“The police force (Hampshire) referred itself for independent investigation but is also making excuses,” Newsome wrote. “They claim that the stabbings were not obvious to officers, despite a trail of blood, and despite the victim repeatedly saying he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe.

“The police force maintains that officers could not have known the victim was suffering from internal bleeding. Yet the victim had been stabbed five times, of which one stabbing went 8 cm (more than 3 inches) into his lung. The blade itself is 21 centimeters (8 inches) long.”

Newsome added:

“The police force isn’t publicly pondering whether the police officers should have examined rather than arrested the victim.

“The police force says the victim couldn’t have been saved, but the victim didn’t die for another hour.

“The police force says it is the victim of the stabber’s lies and that its officers were obliged to act on the stabber’s false accusations of racial provocation. But aren’t officers trained in judgment, to use their freaking eyes, to not make hasty judgments, and to care for even the perps? Wasn’t the victim’s plight obvious and the other party’s rude behavior equally obvious?

“Note that the police force didn’t refer itself for investigation until the day of the conviction, almost six months after the murder.”

Then there is the anti-racism racism angle.

In other cases, such as the stabbings of girls at Southport in 2024 and the rape of a child in Nuneaton in 2025, local police, courts, and national government “fell over each other to cover up the non-white race of the perpetrators, to warn against white racist misinformation, and even to prosecute some of the supposed misinformers for supposedly promoting hate,” Newsome wrote.

Matt Goodwin, an academic and candidate for Parliament representing Reform UK, writes that “Henry Nowak now joins a growing list of people that most people in Westminster have probably never heard of — Terence Carney, Thomas Roberts, Victoria Agoglia, Lucy Lowe, Charlene Downes, Wayne Broadhurst, Rhiannon Whyte, among countless more — all of whom happen to belong to the wrong identity group to be considered worthy of serious discussion and attention,” after being murdered or raped by immigrants or the progeny of immigrants.

Ed West, author of “The Diversity Illusion”, noted that even the prosecutor went out of his way to avoid accusing the perpetrator of racism. “This is not a case about Sikhism. This is not a case about racism. This is a case about murder.”

During sentencing, Judge William Mousley described Nowak as a “much-loved, kind, hard-working and ambitious young man, devoted to his family and with a bright future.”

Mousley included agonizing testimony from Nowak’s family: Nowak’s death has caused his sister’s world to “fall apart,” she said; Nowak’s father describes his son’s death as a “life sentence” for the family.

The judge then detailed the extensive lies he believes Digwa told to evade responsibility for the murder.

Newsome concluded:

“This is a case with a false accusation of racism and a false justification of anti-racism for homicide, including labeling the victim as racist partly because of his different color.

“So isn’t that racist?

“You won’t find such questions in the mainstream media. The Guardian does not report the police’s actions at all and was at pains to specify the justifications for carrying a kirpan.

“Worst of all, where the BBC reports on the police force’s decision to refer itself for investigation, the BBC goes out of its way to claim that ‘Digwa . . . had used a blade he said he carried because of his Sikh faith.’ In fact, the jury had not formally agreed with that claim from the defense.

“Anti-racism is racism, and British police are racist.

“The name of the victim is Henry Nowak. Say his name.

“And remember his last words: ‘I can’t breathe.’

“But protesters aren’t blockading the streets. Keir Starmer isn’t taking the knee. Politicians aren’t calling on the public to chant his name or his last words, unlike in the case of the career criminal George Floyd, who almost certainly died of a fentanyl overdose.”

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