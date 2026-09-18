Brothers falsely accused in Whitmer kidnap case sue FBI

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 18, 2026

Two brothers who were charged and then exonerated in the 2020 alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they are suing the FBI for manufacturing the case against them.

Michael and William Null were found not guilty in September 2023 of aiding the alleged plot to kidnap the Democrat governor.

In their lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, the Null brothers described how undercover FBI agents and informants fomented the Whitmer plot.

According to the lawsuit, FBI informant Steve Robeson “was a confidential human source from October 20, 2019, until October 27, 2020. The Bureau paid him $19,328.79. That money bought the Dublin, Ohio gathering on June 6, 2020, the Cambria, Wisconsin field training on July 10–12, 2020, and pizza, moonshine, and hotel rooms in Peebles, Ohio on July 18, 2020.”

“William Null was in Dublin because Robeson put him there. Both brothers were in Wisconsin because Robeson opened that door,” the lawsuit says.

The Null brothers say they’ve suffered severe harm from the case—made worse by the fact that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and many media outlets continue to attack them. The brothers said they suffered financial damage that includes property damage and have their construction careers derailed.

“Doors were kicked in, drywall was removed, a car was run over by the government’s mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, MRAP, causing $18,000.00 in damage to Plaintiff’s car,” the lawsuit says. “Their business, Null Building and Remodeling, was destroyed by the brand ‘domestic terrorist.’ ”

“The only terrorists in the courtroom were the government,” the lawsuit says.

The Null brothers aren’t just suing the FBI. They’ve also named individual agents involved, including Steven D’Antuono, Richard Trask, Henrik Impola, Mark Schweers, Timothy Bates, and Jayson Chambers. Nessel, the Michigan State Police, and several other local and state actors are also defendants in the case.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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