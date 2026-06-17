Cage match on The View: J.D. Vance provides unfamiliar context

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The knockouts went from the UFC Freedom 250 octagon to the witches den.

Vice President JD Vance appeared on The View on Tuesday and “proceeded to dismantle a variety of the hoaxes/false beliefs” that leftists have about President Donald Trump and his administration, RedState’s Nick Arama noted.

Joy Behar got the cavalcade of falsehoods started with the “affordability hoax.” She screeched that Trump was wasting taxpayer money on things like such as the White House ballroom, the revitalization of the Reflecting Pool, and, of course, the UFC Freedom 250 event.

Vance responded: “What the President said is that the idea that Republicans caused the affordability problem is a hoax. And I think that’s true. If you go back to the Biden Administration, inflation got up to 9 percent. Right now it’s at 3.5 percent —by the way, too high – we’re doing everything we can to bring it back down to 2.5 percent, where most people would like to see it.

“We inherited an affordability problem. We’re doing a lot to make it better. It’s going to take a little bit of time. The president knows a lot of Americans are struggling; in fact, he ran on that. He talked about it. We have done some things and made good progress on that point.”

By the way, the construction of the ballroom is being done by private donations, not taxpayer funds. Keeping the capital’s monuments in shipshape condition is the actual job of the National Park Service so the funding to revitalize the Reflecting Pool was already there. With the exception of security, the UFC event was paid for by the UFC.

“But Joy doesn’t seem to know (or care) about any of that,” Arama noted.

Sunny Hostin made the claim that the “majority” of illegals being detained by ICE and deported “are not criminals” and that the Trump Administration is “separating them from their families.”

“But she didn’t have an issue enforcing when Democrats were in power,” Arama noted. “If an illegal alien is here illegally, they can be deported — that’s the law. They were ‘separated’ from their families when Barack Obama deported them, too. Liberals like Hostin are creating this fantasy position that the Trump team is evil for enforcing the law.”

Vance wasn’t having it, saying: “Do you know that during the last administration, we had tens of thousands of children who were sex trafficked by cartels, brought into our country in profoundly dangerous and predatory conditions? Unless you enforce the border, you invite that conduct. You think it’s ‘inhumane’ based on the reporting of one person with a political bias. What I’m telling you is that it’s inhumane to allow cartels to sex traffic people across the border!”

Then it was Whoopi Goldberg’s turn. She insisted that Trump and his administration are “stigmatizing people of color” by removing “history.”

Vance asked her for context. Leftists and context are not synonymous. Whoopi claimed there were many examples, but couldn’t list a single specific one.

The vice president noted: “Look at Washington, D.C., one of the most democratic and one of the blackest — by share of population — cities, has seen a radical decrease in violent crime, and sexual assaults, and murders. We have tried to take the crime issue seriously in part because we believe everybody, whether you are black or white or rich or poor, deserves to live in a safe neighborhood.”

🚨 JD Vance just SHOT DOWN Joy Behar’s lie on The View that President Trump called “affordability” a “hoax” “What the President said is the idea that Republicans CAUSED the affordability problem is a hoax. And I think that’s TRUE!” “If you go back to the Biden administration,… pic.twitter.com/9e3qB2YGLd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2026

🔥 JD Vance is NOT allowing the The View liberals to use children of illegals for PROPAGANDA “Do you know that during the last administration we had TENS OF THOUSANDS of children who were SEX TRAFFICKED by cartels, brought into our country in PROFOUNDLY dangerous and predatory… pic.twitter.com/v11TGMuwRJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2026

🔥 Whoopi Goldberg just tried claiming the Trump admin is CASTING ASIDE black people, and JD Vance is NOT having it WHOOPI: What did black people do to this administration to make you stigmatize folks of color?! VANCE: “Look at Washington, DC, one of the most democratic and one… pic.twitter.com/kzLIel1HyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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