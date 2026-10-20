California man who blamed ICE for wife’s disappearance is charged with her murder

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 20, 2026

A California man who said his wife was snatched by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while checking the mail has been charged with her murder.

Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 14 in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Jasmine Gill, after investigators discovered her burned remains in a neighboring county.

The sheriff’s office confirmed ICE had nothing to do with her disappearance.

ICE confirmed that no immigration enforcement activity had taken place at the residence.

Jasmine Gill was last seen at her Sacramento residence on Sept. 30. On Oct. 4, her cousin reported her missing to authorities.

Detectives discovered multiple inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements and also learned that the couple was involved in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.

On Oct. 1, authorities in neighboring El Dorado County found burned human remains. The remains were subsequently identified as Jasmine Gill.

On Oct. 19, KCRA reported that jewelry recovered with the burned remains had helped investigators identify Jasmine.

Deputies arrested Gurinder Gill on Oct. 14 and executed search warrants at two homes he is associated with. He is ineligible for bail.

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