California sheriff: One-party state stops all investigations of vote fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Earlier this month, the California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to pause his investigation into voter fraud in last year’s California special election.

Bianco, a Republican who is running for governor this year, seized more than 650,000 ballots from election officials in March.

The sheriff said at the time that a group of citizens said they believed they’d found irregularities after they conducted their own “audit” of the results in Riverside County. The special election was to considered whether to approve a new Democrat-drawn congressional map that would give Democrats five additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The state supreme court wrote in its decision: “To permit further consideration of this petition for review, real parties, their agents, employees, and anyone acting on their behalf are hereby ordered to pause the investigation into the November 2025 special election and preserve all seized items.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, celebrated the court’s ruling: “The Riverside County Sheriff willfully defied my direct orders, seized 650,000 ballots, misused criminal investigatory tools, and created a constitutional emergency in the process. Today’s decision by the California Supreme Court reins in the destabilizing actions of a rogue Sheriff, prohibiting him from continuing this investigation while our litigation continues.”

Bianco was not surprised as, he said, Democrats in one-party California derail all investigations into vote fraud.

Meanwhile, in an April 14 press release, the Ford Foundation, a mega donor for leftist causes and organizations, announced it was funneling another $60 million to “strengthen democracy.”

The release’s subhead stated: “Grants will support nonpartisan nonprofits and veterans organizations working to protect the rule of law, fortify voting rights, and increase civic participation.”

The April 24 edition of Insider Report compared the Ford Foundations proclamations to Humpty Dumpty, who told Alice in Through the Looking Glass, “When I use a word, it

means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”

“When folks at the Ford Foundation use words such as ‘rule of law,’ ‘voting rights,’ and ‘civic participation,’ we can be sure from past experience that they mean something very different from most Americans’ understanding of those words,” Insider Report noted.

In polls from Gallup, Pew, Monmouth, Rasmussen, Center Square, and others, Americans in overwhelming majorities favor requiring voter ID to cast a ballot in federal elections.

The Ford Foundation and the NGOs it funds, Insider Report noted, “consider this basic security measure, which is required in almost every other country, to be a form of ‘voter suppression,’ claiming that it discriminates against ‘people of color.’ ”

Yes, in 2026 white leftists still believe that black Americans are not capable of obtaining a government-issued photo ID.

“For the better part of a century, the Ford Foundation has been a leading force among the big tax-exempt foundations in funding subversive organizations and individuals bent on the destructive transformation of the United States into a mere cog in a collectivist New World Order,” Insider Report noted.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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