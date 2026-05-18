Can’t you just say what Trump said often about the 2020 election? Not yet says Acting AG Blanche

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



There’s a “ton of evidence” that the 2020 election was rigged, says Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

But Blanche also says he can’t give a “definitive” answer yet as to whether the election was stolen.

Speaking with host Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Blanche stated:

“It takes a lot of work to uncover what happened in 2020. It takes a lot of old, good-old-fashioned law enforcement, police work, which is what we’re doing, and we have great prosecutors working on it as well, and I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it — whether it’s charges, whether it’s a report, whether it’s the results of an investigation — the American people will learn about what we uncovered.”

“I’m not going to promise there’s going to be a definitive answer,” Blanche said. “That wouldn’t be fair to you or anybody else, but we are looking at it, and we’re hoping to get one.”

Last year, President Donald Trump called for a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election.

“Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD!” Trump said in a post to Truth Social. “The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin!”

In 2024, Blanche was part of Trump’s team of personal lawyers who successfully challenged the appointment of Jack Smith, the special counsel assigned by the Biden team to investigate Trump’s challenge of the 2020 presidential election results as well as the case of the alleged classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. A judge ruled that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland had exceeded his bounds by appointing a prosecutor without Senate approval and confirmation, and dismissed the case.

No. 1, it is the DOJ’s job to say 2020 was rigged, because it’s actually a far greater conspiracy than Russiagate. 2, yes, they’re good at hiding the fraud. But NOT in 2020. They panicked, and the fraud was obvious, especially in Fulton County. This isn’t a matter of finding out… pic.twitter.com/BLa3ylsyua — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 18, 2026

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