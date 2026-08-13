CCP intelligence official buys historic building 650 feet northeast of White House

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A senior intelligence officer of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has reportedly purchased a building just 650 from the White House grounds.

How is that possible?

Philip Qiu, who has held multiple positions within Chinese intelligence and state security agencies, bought the 100-year-old Securities Building on 15th Street, northeast of the White House, for $8.4 million on July 21 through the Philip Qiu and Family Foundation, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Aug. 6.

That a CCP operative could buy the building poses an urgent national security threat and must be investigated by federal authorities, intelligence analysts told the Daily Caller.

“This property allows access for big splashy intel ops as well as for more classic ops — like a listening post or Stingray-like systems to collect phone calls, text messages, and digital exhaust,” said former CIA operations officer Bryan Dean Wright. “That’s all great for collecting targeting information to later ‘bump’ or recruit targets out in the world, who otherwise work inside a key U.S. government building.”

Wright added: “But what’s especially alarming are emerging ops that properties like this allow — like hidden drone swarms or shipping container missiles. This kind of property is where the next 9/11 will come from. It’s coming.”

According to investigative reports and official tracking of political appointments, Qiu (whose Chinese name is Qiu Feili) is a Chinese state intelligence official who has held several security positions with the communist regime in Beijing, including:

• Shanghai Public Security Bureau: He began his career working as a detective within the Criminal Investigation Team in Shanghai. The Shanghai PSB serves as a local subordinate to China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

• Paramilitary and special forces: University records reveal that he completed specialized “special forces training” and established a premier sniper record during paramilitary exercises at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

• United Front Work Department (UFWD): He has held at least three distinct positions within organizations tied to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department—a prominent arm used by Beijing for foreign influence operations and intelligence gathering.

According to a translation of an announcement from a Chinese intel arm, Qiu said in 2021: “The CCP is like a kind, but firm parent. It has guided our people out of hardship, led China’s sons and daughters to build a new country and is steering us toward great national rejuvenation.”

The Philip Qiu and Family Foundation is headquartered within another historic property half a mile north of the White House that is shared with six other entities controlled by Qiu — including the CCP-tied Chinese American Museum in Washington, D.C. (CAMDC), according to business filings and Daily Caller translations of Chinese government announcements.

Gordon Chang, author and China expert, told the Daily Caller: “No Chinese citizen should be permitted to own, lease, or occupy any real estate that gives him or her the ability to surveil any sensitive federal installation. No ifs, ands, or buts.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...