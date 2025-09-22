Charlie Kirk memorial: 100 million worldwide watched this moment

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 22, 2025

President Donald Trump brought Erika Kirk with him on stage at Sunday’s memorial for Charlie Kirk.

🚨 WOW! In a heartwarming moment, President Trump called Erika Kirk out on the stage and gave her a MASSIVE hug and comforted her. He then pointed to the sky, gesturing to Charlie. That’s our president. This is the side the media never wants to show. AMERICA IS WITH ERIKA!❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/e6r2RKDNWT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

Turning Point USA said it tracked 100 million streams of the event with spokesman Andrew Kolvet saying the worldwide distribution was “likely much larger.”

One social media comment said, “This was bigger than any campaign rally, bigger than the Super Bowl.”

