Charlie Kirk memorial: 100 million worldwide watched this moment

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 22, 2025

President Donald Trump brought Erika Kirk with him on stage at Sunday’s memorial for Charlie Kirk.

Turning Point USA said it tracked 100 million streams of the event with spokesman Andrew Kolvet saying the worldwide distribution was “likely much larger.”

One social media comment said, “This was bigger than any campaign rally, bigger than the Super Bowl.”

Support Free Press Foundation

  ,

Charlie Kirk memorial: 100 million worldwide watched this moment added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →