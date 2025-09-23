Charlie Kirk memorial continues to reverberate

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2025 Real World News



The “Charlie Kirk effect” is in full force.

Amid and following Sunday’s memorial for the Turning Point USA co-founder, thousands of people registered to vote as Republicans and thousands more switched parties from Democrat to the GOP, reports say.

“Recent data show GOP voter registration gains in key states like Pennsylvania, where Republicans clocked in at +3,022 net in the days following Kirk’s assassination (week ending Sept. 22). This included 1,756 Democrat-to-Republican switches. Additionally, North Carolina and Arizona both outpaced prior months and linked the surge directly to the assassination and memorial,” Just the News reported on Monday.

Matt Margolis of PJ Media noted that “Some on the left celebrated the attack.” That reaction has now triggered what’s being called the “Charlie Kirk effect,” a historic wave of Democrats abandoning their party and joining the GOP.

On Sunday, Kirk’s wife, Erika, publicly forgave her husband’s alleged killer. By contrast, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, told CNN viewers that if his party regains power, they will use the government to go after anybody “doing the bidding of the Trump Administration.”

Some 200,000 people registered for tickets for Sunday’s memorial in advance and estimates report that there were 200,000 to 300,000 on site with overflow. Law enforcement corroborated these estimates.

“Given the scale of attendance, that could translate to thousands of new registrations, given the crowd size and focus on unregistered conservatives (roughly 30% of U.S. Christians are unregistered, a group Kirk spent significant time and treasure to engage),” Just the News noted.

Support Free Press Foundation