Comey’s bad week gets worse: DOJ reportedly pursuing new serious indictment

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Ex-FBI chief James Comey is facing yet another indictment.

On Wednesday, Comey surrendered to federal authorities in Virginia and appeared in court regarding felony charges of threatening President Donald Trump related to a social media photo Comey posted of seashells arranged to show “86 47.”

The Department of Justice this week also said it would move to seize any profits Comey makes from his book “Red Verdict”. Investigative reporter Paul Sperry posted to X on Wednesday that the Justice Department issued a forfeiture notice because prosecutors believe Comey posted the “86 47” Trump threat to help with sales of his book.

On Thursday, reports said Comey is potentially facing his third indictment under the Trump Administration.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is pursuing additional charges against the disgraced former FBI director “for allegedly leaking classified information, an accusation that Trump has frequently hurled at the former FBI head,” The Blaze reported on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the feds in the Eastern District of Virginia “have in recent weeks revived their separate, but interrelated, pursuit of Comey.”

The report cited “people familiar with the matter” as saying the investigation is tied to Comey’s “dissemination of documents to Columbia University Law Professor Daniel Richman.”

President Donald Trump has long called Comey a leaker, referencing information he sent to Richman that wound up in a 2017 New York Times article. That article was one of the driving forces behind the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

It hasn’t been decided if the Justice Department will present an indictment to a grand jury in Eastern Virginia, where Comey resides, or if the case could be pursued in a different location — such as in Richman’s home of New York.

Comey was also indicted in September 2025 for allegedly making false statements to Congress and for obstruction of a congressional proceeding, but the case was later dismissed.

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