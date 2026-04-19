‘Coming soon’: Arrests imminent for Deep State plots against Trump, says Kash Patel

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 19, 2026

Accountability is coming in the form of criminal arrests for the Deep State operatives who plotted against President Donald Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Sunday.

Investigators have “all the information we need” and are actively working with the Department of Justice to bring charges, Patel told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

I am never going to let this go,” Patel said. “They not only have personally attacked the presidency of the United States and President Trump, but they tried to thwart our elections and rig the entire system.”

Patel added, “We’ve got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re working with our prosecutors at the Department of Justice and their Attorney General, Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests, and it’s coming, and I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

Patel explicitly stated that former FBI Director James Comey would not be the only one facing criminal consequences.

Patel has repeatedly vowed to restore the FBI to its “core mission” of fighting crime rather than engaging in political persecution, a theme he reiterated throughout the Bartiromo interview.

🚨 KASH PATEL JUST SAID ARRESTS ARE COMING James Comey is NOT going to be the only one facing CRIMINAL consequences! 🔥 They tried to stage a de facto COUP against Donald Trump and must pay for it. “We have found all this information. We are working with our Department of… pic.twitter.com/6Z5P3ePePk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026

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