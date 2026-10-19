Coming soon to America? ‘France is burning’, including historic Limoges Town Hall

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The town hall of Limoges in France had made it through two world wars but could not survive nationwide riots triggered by the Left.

Groups of rioters attacked city halls and shops in several French cities over the weekend with major media claiming they are protesting the high cost of living and poor school conditions.

The Limoges Town Hall, inaugurated in 1883, saw its famous tower collapse in a fire set by rioters on Saturday. According to the prefect of Haute-Vienne, the building was “largely lost.”

In Lyon, rioters set fire to the tourism office.

In Marseille, leftist rioters broke into the Town Hall and painted the anarchist symbol on the walls of the government building.

In Bordeaux, rioters “ransacked” the official residence of the Prefect of Gironde, forcing specialist police units to be deployed to recapture the building.

In Nantes, widespread looting occurred in the city center, with around 100 hooded individuals setting fires on the streets and then bursting into shops, looting televisions and other tech items. One young man was heard shouting: “It’s Christmas, I’m treating everyone!”

Looting and vandalism were also seen in cities such as Nice and Lille, where rioters smashed out the windows of a local middle school, despite the protest movement supposedly being about the underfunding of the education system.

The Socialist Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, also complained of violence and looting in his city, saying that “entire streets” were “methodically ravaged”. Mayor Grégoire said he was “very angry” but stressed that people should distinguish between protesters in the youth “social movement” and the “rioters.”

While most major media would not touch the subject, video from the riots clearly show a large number of Middle Eastern origin individuals taking part, independent analysts pointed out.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late! President DONALD J. TRUMP

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said: “Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility.

“They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn.

“And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

In Paris, rioters smashed shop windows, threw rocks at cops and firefighters, and tagged buildings as violence that ostensibly began as student protests last month became an excuse for rioting and lawlessness.

Nearly 1,800 arrests were made nationwide on Saturday, including a record 855 in Paris.

More than 500 police officers were injured across France during the violence, according to the country’s interior minister.

Jack Posobiec, author of “Unhumans,” noted:

The brutal images out of France this weekend are not “protests that got out of hand.” They are the Unhumans’ plan for the United States and the entire West, playing out in real time. A historic town hall in Limoges – built in 1876, survived both world wars – burned until the roof collapsed. City halls in Marseille and Lille stormed and defaced. A tourist office in Lyon torched. Shops looted and torched by the dozen across Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, and beyond. Black-clad, masked groups systematically targeting public buildings and police, then joined by looters stripping businesses bare. Over 1,800 arrests. Officials themselves split the violence between organized far-left extremists and the “criminals” who poured in once the chaos started. As one clear-eyed report noted, the black-bloc types forcing their way into municipal buildings were largely white radicals; the crews filmed ransacking stores in Paris, Marseille, and Bordeaux looked like the product of the mass migration that French elites insisted would enrich the country. This is exactly the pattern laid out in Unhumans: Socialist Revolution. The Unhumans do not want reform. They want the destruction of the existing order so they can seize what remains. They exploit real grievances—cost of living, failing schools, stagnant wages—because grievances are useful raw material. They amplify them into a permanent state of emergency, then unleash or tolerate violence against the symbols and institutions of the old society. Town halls, businesses, police, the ordinary commerce that holds a civilization together: all become legitimate targets once the revolutionary atmosphere is created. The French Revolution itself, the opening case study in the book, followed the same arc from justified complaint to organized terror. France is simply running the sequence again, two centuries later, with new demographics and the same ideology. The alliance on the street is not accidental. The far-left organizers—Mélenchon’s milieu and the broader ultra-left—supply the political cover, the slogans about a “New France,” and the targeting of the Republic’s institutions. The criminal element drawn from unassimilated migrant communities supplies the numbers, the willingness to loot, and the cultural incompatibility that makes ordinary social peace impossible. Western elites imported the third world while telling their populations the only problem would be insufficient compassion. The Unhumans understood the utility of that decision: a permanent underclass of grievance that can be activated against the host society whenever the moment is ripe. JD Vance stated the obvious yesterday. The people who warned about assimilation and compatibility were correct. Every communist and socialist revolution in the historical record follows the same operational steps: divide the population, weaponize resentment, infiltrate or intimidate the institutions that confer legitimacy, then escalate to open violence once the balance of force shifts. The book documents the pattern across France, Russia, China, Spain, Cuba, and the cultural revolutions of the twentieth century. The tactics are not philosophies. They are methods for revoking the human rights of life, liberty, and property from everyone who stands in the way. The people who practice them place themselves outside the category of those who build and sustain civilization. That is why the term Unhumans exists.

*🇫🇷 WATCH: France’s Riots — Paul Amar Says Jewish-Owned Shops Were Targeted in Marseille* French journalist Paul Amar, discussing the October 17 unrest in France, says Jewish-owned businesses were singled out on a street in Marseille: “They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners. In a street in Marseille, all businesses owned by Jews were set on fire. Businesses run by Muslims weren’t.” — (((IsraelMatzav))) (@IsraelMatzav) October 18, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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