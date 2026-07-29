Communist karma in NYC: Multi-cultural business coalition to sue Mamdani over free grocery stores

by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Socialism is nothing new in New York City which has long been under the control of the liberal left wing the Democrat Party with rare exceptions. But new Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking the Big Apple to the next quantum level.

New York City’s Multicultural Business Coalition (MBC), which represents 50-plus chambers of commerce for Asian, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, and Jewish business owners, plans to sue Mamdani over the socialist mayor’s plan to open taxpayer-funded grocery stores in all five of the city’s boroughs.

The coalition contends that the $70 million project creates unfair, subsidized competition that threatens independent grocers and bodegas

Mamdani recently announced new details to slash the prices of basic items such as bread, milk, and cheese by 30%.

The MBC pointed to the Harlem area know as La Marqueta, where one of the city-run grocery stores is set to open. The MBC said there are five bodegas located within a few blocks of where Mamdani’s grocery store will be constructed.

Privately owned local stores face heavy property taxes and rent, whereas the city’s municipal grocery locations will operate rent-free and property tax-free while offering a 30% discount on key staples

Businesses owners in Harlem said they fear that Mamdani’s socialist project will put them out of business.

“Having items that sell for 30% less than our prices, means nobody will go to our stores,” Radhames Rodriguez, the president of United Bodegas of America, said.

Mamdani insists the grocery stores backed by the tax-base of New York City will not hurt bodegas and small business: “We are not looking to compete with bodegas or grocery stores when it comes to their ability to survive.”

The MBC board voted to file a formal lawsuit in the coming weeks and aims to raise a $1 million war chest for legal fees and lobbying

“The mayor doesn’t seem to want to sit down with us,” MBC chairman Frank Garcia said, adding that Mamdani “won’t be able to bully these lawyers we are going to bring in.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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