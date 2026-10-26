Correcting the record: Group says armed citizens stopped third of ‘active shooter incidents’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2026 — Real World News



Armed citizens stop far more “active shooter incidents” than official federal data reports, a crime prevention group said.

A report by Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) president John Lott on Oct. 26 shows armed citizens stopped a third of all “active shooter incidents” from 2014 through 2025, Breitbart News Second Amendment reporter AWR Hawkins noted.

Lott presented the CPRC data as a correction to FBI reports which claim armed citizens only stopped 3.9 percent of the incidents.

While serving in the Department of Justice during President Donald Trump’s first term, Lott said his duties “included evaluating the FBI’s active-shooter reports.” In so doing, he “discovered that the reports omitted or misclassified numerous cases in which armed civilians stopped attacks.”

Lott noted the FBI identified 418 “active shooter incidents” from 2014 through 2025 and credited armed citizens with stopping only 16 of them.

CPRC, on the other hand, “identified 615 active-shooter incidents from 2014 through 2025 and found that armed citizens stopped 225 of them.”

Lott added: “We excluded another 35 cases in which law-abiding armed citizens stopped attackers before they could fire a shot.”

Lott released the CPRC data following legacy media’s coverage of the armed father who stopped the Oct. 15, 2026, Silver Rail Elementary School attack. He pointed to an Associated Press report on the incident which began, “Few mass shootings in the U.S. end like the deadly attack on an Oregon elementary school: with an armed civilian opening fire on the gunman.”

The AP gets information on “active shooter incidents” from the same database the FBI uses.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...