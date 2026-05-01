Court rejects D.C. police department’s bid to hide Jan. 6 bodycam footage

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 1, 2026

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch announced on Friday that a Washington, D.C. court ruled the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) cannot broadly blur and censor body-worn camera (BWC) footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

The MPD had previously claimed that such redactions were necessary to protect personal privacy and asserted that complying with Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request would cost more than $1.5 million due to the volume of footage, which reportedly exceeds one thousand hours.

The ruling follows a Jan. 8, 2026, hearing before Judge Veronica Sanchez in Judicial Watch’s FOIA lawsuit for all bodycam footage recorded by Metropolitan Police officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol on J6.

In its order, the court rejected the District’s argument that it could justify redacting under D.C. FOIA exemptions the faces and voices of all non-law enforcement individuals captured in the footage.

The court found that while individuals appearing in the footage may have a limited privacy interest, that interest is minimal and does not outweigh the strong public interest in disclosure. The court emphasized that the events of January 6 occurred largely in public settings, were widely recorded, and remain a matter of significant national concern.

“This a major victory for transparency and the rule of law,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “As the court found, the American people have a right to see this secret D.C. police January 6 footage. Judicial Watch will now push for the immediate release of the videos.”

Concerning the individuals’ privacy interests, the court explained that the individuals present could not reasonably expect that their appearances would remain private:

The circumstances leading up to the events at the U.S. Capitol Complex included a large, public, televised event on the National Mall. Individuals were gathered in a public arena. The crowd then marched to the U.S. Capitol Complex where members of congress were partaking in the certification of the Presidential election results live on television. *** The individuals on the [body-worn cameras] could not “reasonably expect that their appearances on the [BWC] would remain private.” … A person’s privacy interest is greater in the release of images and video footage that were taken without their “knowing consent.” … Even though the individuals recorded on the subject BWCs may not have consented to their images being recorded, they certainly had reason to believe that the many law enforcement officers, as well as the surveillance cameras at the government owned property, were recording them. Additionally, during the events of January 6, simultaneous media images from both inside the U.S. Capitol and around the U.S. Capitol Complex were being broadcast, streamed, and uploaded. While the individuals may have not all “knowingly consented” to the images being recorded, they had reason to know they were.

Concerning the public interest, the court stated:

The events of January 6, 2021, have been the topic of much debate, discussion, and scrutiny in the public consciousness by not just the residents of the District of Columbia but also the nation. BWC footage of the events at the Capitol on January 6 could “contribute significantly” to the public’s understanding of the events on that day and the MPD’s actions.

The court concluded, “In balancing the privacy interests which are little more than de minimis with the public interest, the public interest outweighs the privacy interests. … [T]he faces and voices of individuals captured by MPD’s BWCs on January 6, 2021, are not exempt from disclosure.”

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