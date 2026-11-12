by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2026 — Real World News



In 2025, local resident Taylor Frazier McCollum started a petition opposing a massive AI data center project planned for the site of the abandoned Landover Mall in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Between June and August of that year, the petition campaign gathered roughly 180 signatures.

Momentum shifted dramatically after McCollum collaborated on a promotional Instagram reel with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a Marxist-Leninist political group. Following the video’s release and protest support from the group, the petition surged past 25,000 signatures.

The resulting public pressure led Prince George’s County officials to approve a two-year moratorium on data center development, effectively placing the $5 billion investment on hold.

According to reporting from outlets like WJLA 7News and Pirate Wires, the Party for Socialism and Liberation is part of a broader network of organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham.

Singham is an American tech entrepreneur based in Shanghai who has directed hundreds of millions of dollars into left-wing nonprofits and activist groups.

U.S. congressional committees, including the House Committee on Ways and Means, have accused Singham of working closely with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to fund domestic advocacy groups. Investigators allege these groups seek to sow division and obstruct U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure to benefit China’s competitive position in the global AI race.

Federal investigators and researchers argue that Singham-backed networks have systematically latched onto these local movements—participating in dozens of protests nationwide—to amplify opposition and stall billions of dollars in U.S. infrastructure projects.

In September, Chairman John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China and Chairman Jason Smith of the House Committee on Ways and Means sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS CEO Frank Bisignano requesting an investigation of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked non-profits. According to U.S. law, tax-exempt organizations cannot promote private or political foreign-aligned interests.

Investigators say many of the organizations in question are funded primarily by Singham, who has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into so-called advocacy groups in the United States. These organizations spread CCP propaganda and manufacture division around contentious issues, including disinformation campaigns in debates over artificial intelligence.

Congressional committees and federal inquiries have focused on groups tied to Singham’s network, including:

• The People’s Forum (which received over $20 million)

• BreakThrough News

• Tricontinental (where Singham serves as chairman of the international advisory board)

• Code Pink (co-founded by his wife, Jodie Evans, which received a significant portion of its donations from Singham-linked entities)

• NewsClick (an Indian news website accused of publishing Chinese government talking points)

• The ANSWER Coalition and campaigns like “Shut It Down for Palestine”

In November 2025 at a conference in Shanghai, Singham openly voiced support for “a new world order that is based on multilateralism that President Xi and the CPC and China have proposed”.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York has been impaneled to investigate Singham’s financial flows through shell companies and non-profits.

Singham’s network has also faced scrutiny and probes outside the U.S., including investigations in India (where charge sheets were filed regarding NewsClick) and inquiries by the UK Home Office regarding foreign funding of domestic protests.

As for the Landover site, McCollum told Fox News: “We did just lose Six Flags so I think that this would be a great site to bring some like Urban Air park or American Dream-type facility — you know, just something that’s bigger and broader and can serve all the residents of Prince George’s County and not just benefit the ones that can get a job at a data center.”

Urban Air Adventure Park is a chain of trampoline and indoor-amusement parks.

American Dream is a shopping mall and entertainment complex in New Jersey.

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino was among the many critics who mocked McCollum’s proposed alternatives: “Let’s all get ready for our new trampoline park economy, courtesy of the dumbest people in the history of western civilization.”

Jeremy Horpedahl, an associate professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas, also noted that “there’s already an Urban Air Trampoline Park just one exit away on the Beltway.”

Fun fact: The woman pictured here credited the viral success of her campaign to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a China proxy organization operating here in the United States. PSL is the political arm of the Shanghai-based Neville Roy Singham, an avowed Marxist multimillionaire who has bankrolled anti-American, pro-CCP nonprofits to the tune of $278 million. Singham’s political foot soldiers have been boots on the ground in dozens of anti-data center fights across the country. But striking down the $5 billion data center campus in Landover, MD, was by far their biggest scalp. In the ongoing campaign against American AI, cui bono? More than anyone, it’s our chief political adversary. — Sam Lyman (@SamLyman33) November 10, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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