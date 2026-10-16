Declassified memos challenge 2019 Trump impeachment witness testimony

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 16, 2026

Newly declassified documents challenge testimony given by one of the Democrat Party’s star witnesses in their first impeachment spectacle against President Donald Trump.

In 2019, then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch received repeated briefings, emails and memos related to Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden.

Yovanovitch had testified that the Biden-Burisma matter “just wasn’t a big deal” and that she was not briefed by staff on the issues surrounding Hunter Biden except for an initial briefing book during her 2016 Senate confirmation and what she read in the news media.

Just the News reported: “The documents released Friday by the White House Government Transparency Task Force show Yovanovitch and her aides were apprised of corruption concerns about Burisma Holdings, efforts by the company to repair its image or curry U.S. favor that would not ‘pass The Washington Post sniff test’ and even a bid to get the Trump Administration to approve a U.S. visa for Burisma’s controversial owner Mykola Zlochevsky, who was banned from American travel.”

The documents show that Yovanovitch and her top aides engaged in dozens of communications between 2016 and 2019 about Burisma, Hunter Biden, Zlochevsky and efforts by their legal defense teams and lobbyists to make investigations go away or curry favor for a company the State Department deemed to be corrupt.

A newly declassified email between Yovanovitch and her top deputy in Kyiv, George Kent, also directly challenges the primary argument Democrats made at the late 2019 House impeachment, namely that Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma had no impact on U.S. policy, and therefore it was wrong for Trump to seek investigations into the Burisma scandal.

“The real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the VP and we were advancing in Ukraine b/c Ukrainians heard one message from us and then saw another set of behavior with the family association with a known corrupt figure whose company was known for not playing by the rules,” Kent wrote to Yovanovitch on Nov. 22, 2016.

In her Oct. 11, 2019 testimony at the first Trump impeachment hearings, Yovanovitch told congressional investigators that she did not recall embassy staff briefing her on the Hunter Biden and Burisma situation beyond what she was told in a pre-confirmation hearing preparation session.

“Once you arrived in country did the embassy staff brief you on issues relating to Burisma?” an investigator asked Yovanovitch.

“No, it was — it was not. I don’t recall that I was briefed on that,” Yovanovitch replied. She later added that “it just wasn’t a big deal.”

Yovanovitch told lawmakers that “all I can tell you is it was a long time ago, and it just wasn’t a big issue,” referring to the Burisma investigation. “I may have had other information, but I don’t recall how I had that impression […]” she added.

Evidence has emerged in the years since suggesting that Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post by Trump in May 2019 and later retired from the foreign service, knew more about Burisma than she let on during her impeachment testimony.

For example, State Department memos unearthed under a Freedom of Information Act request by Just the News showed Yovanovitch’s embassy in Kyiv, including the ambassador herself, was engaged in several discussions and meetings about Burisma as the gas firm scrambled during the 2016 election and transition to settle a long-running Ukrainian corruption investigation and to polish its image.

Yovanovitch, for instance, was specifically warned in an email by her top deputy in September 2016 — three years before her testimony — that Burisma had hired an American firm with deep Democrat connections called Blue Star Strategies to “rehabilitate the reputation” of the Ukrainian gas firm and that it had placed “Hunter Biden on its board,” the memos show.

The documents declassified on Friday also call into question Kent’s impeachment testimony.

Kent testified at the Trump impeachment hearings in 2019 that, though he warned Hunter Biden’s role at a Ukrainian company posed the “appearance of a conflict of interest,” it did not influence U.S. policy towards Ukraine. Kent later reiterated these claims in 2020 testimony before the Senate.

“Did a conflict of interest influence Obama Administration policy decisions with respect to Ukraine and Burisma Holdings?” a congressional investigator asked Kent in November 2019.

“In my view, no,” he replied.

Kent also told lawmakers that he raised concerns with then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office in February 2015 about the poor public perception of Hunter Biden’s role.

“I raised my concern that Hunter Biden’s status as a board member could create the perception of a conflict of interest. Let me be clear, however, I did not witness any effort by any U.S. official to shield Burisma from scrutiny,” Kent testified.

Just the News noted: “The narrative had become so problematic that Kent said the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv should engage in discussions with the vice president’s office directly and raise concerns that the younger Biden’s work undercut U.S. policy. It was at that point that Kent sent the email to the ambassador, arguing the vice president’s son had ‘undercut’ U.S. anti-corruption policies in Ukraine.”

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