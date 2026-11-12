Democrat wins coin flip in tied Kentucky magistrate race

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 12, 2026

The Democrats’ winning streak in the 2026 midterms now includes a coin flip.

In the race for magistrate in Kentucky’s 2nd Magisterial District, Republican Benny Ray Renner and Democrat Kristen Gifford Fryman tied with 91 votes.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections recommended officials perform a coin flip to decide the outcome, KCRA reported on Sunday.

Fryman won the coin flip.

“Out of the 182 ballots cast, there was not a single vote that separated the two candidates once all precincts had reported their numbers back,” the outlet said.

The coin used to decide the election was a quarter the Robertson County sheriff had in his pocket.

“Our county clerk, she flipped it, and Benny, my opponent, he’s the one that got the call because he was listed first on the ballot, and he called heads, and it was tails,” Fryman said.

Robertson County is Kentucky’s smallest county in population, according to the state’s website.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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