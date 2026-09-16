Democrats extend midterms lead in latest congressional ballot polling

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 16, 2026

Democrats extended their lead over Republicans in the latest 2026 midterms congressional polling.

A new Marquette poll of registered voters has Democrats holding a 50% to 42% lead, widening the gap from a 46% to 44% margin in July.

Respondents said the tip issues going into November’s midterms are:

• Inflation and cost of living: 37%

• The economy: 16%

• Iran war: 10%

• Medicare & Social Security: 9%

• Health care: 7%

Among likely voters, the poll found Democrats with an even larger lead, 54% to 41%. In July, the Democrat advantage among likely voters was 51% to 45%.

Similar results are found in the latest New York Times/Siena University poll where, among likely voters, Democrats hold a 51% to 43% advantage.

However, in the Times/Siena poll, 51% of voters had an unfavorable view of socialism. Vice President JD Vance and other GOP leaders at the midterm convention in Dallas repeatedly used the term to describe Democrats in their remarks.

Voters trust Democrats over Republicans on health care (60%-36%), immigration (52%-45%), and the cost of living (51%-43%), the poll noted.

The Times/Siena poll said 71% of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the cost of living, while 28% approve, a net disapproval of 43 percentage points, 13 points worse than it was in a similar poll in January.

The poll said Republicans face a lack of enthusiasm. About 61% of Democrats said they were almost certain to vote, compared to 56% of Republicans, the poll indicated.

The new polling comes less than a week after a first-ever Republican midterm convention in Dallas as the party is trying to gain momentum heading into the midterm election on Nov. 3.

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