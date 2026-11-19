by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 19, 2026

Denmark’s parliament on Thursday unanimously ratified a trilateral security agreement with the United States and Greenland which expands U.S. military access on Greenland and permits elements of President Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

“The agreement is rooted in NATO cooperation, establishes U.S. military access to Greenland, allows for new defense areas and includes provisions on environmental considerations and foreign investment, among other matters,” a Danish parliamentary summary of the ratified resolution states.

The parliament of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory home to 57,000 people, approved the deal earlier this month, also unanimously.

The deal ratified by Danish lawmakers amends a 1951 agreement on Greenland’s defense, established under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

While the 1951 agreement already granted the United States sweeping military rights in Greenland, the new deal strengthens certain access rights and allows the United States to expand its military footprint on the Arctic island.

The newly ratified agreement gives the U.S. permission to establish a “Golden Dome” missile defense system and also reaffirms Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the vote a “great day” that respected sovereignty and self-determination, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Howery praised it as modernizing defense cooperation and strengthening NATO security.

Beyond the existing Pituffik Space Base, the deal provides for at least two additional U.S. military bases or defense areas and work on a new Greenlandic law to screen outside investors for security risks.

Why does Greenland matter for “Golden Dome”?

Announced in May 2025 as a sweeping layered missile defense shield—often compared to Israel’s Iron Dome on a much larger scale—Golden Dome is intended to counter ballistic, hypersonic, cruise, and long-range threats using sensors, interceptors, and space-based systems.

According to defense analysts at The Strategist, Greenland is critical to the concept for two main reasons:

• Polar flight paths: Greenland sits beneath or near polar trajectories for long-range missiles launched from regions like Russia toward North America, enabling earlier detection and potential interception.

• Satellite & radar Operations: High-latitude ground sites and cold, dry Arctic air support missile-warning radars and high-speed satellite communications over polar orbits.

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