Details matter: President Trump once again fact-checks the New York Times

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 11, 2026

Some can remember the days when the NY Times was known as “The Newspaper of Record”. Nowadays, according to President Donald Trump who is a New Yorker by birth, the Times has become a broken record dedicated to undermining the leader of the Free World.

In the middle of negotiating the end to at least two wars, Trump issued two corrections in one day to errors that he charged belittled him one week ahead of a likely three-way summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

On Monday, Nov. 9, he called in to the premiere episode of C-SPAN’s Washington Journal Primetime.

The president spoke with host Mimi Geerges about immigration, House efforts to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the war in Iran. He also shared why he enjoys watching C-SPAN’s viewer call-in programs to hear directly from Americans.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s appearance was unannounced.

Trump set the record straight in a post to Truth Social:

“The New York Times incorrectly reported that ‘Mr. Trump called into the premier of a C-Span show, APPARENTLY WITHOUT NOTICE.’ This is WRONG. It was a fully scheduled call, as a favor to C-Span, set up through White House Communications. It was done at C-Span’s request, not mine. The Times knew this, but lied, in order to demean – But this is the least of their lies!”

The NY Times later added a correction noting an editing error, stating that Trump had been invited to call in and did not do so unannounced.

Then Trump added in the Truth Social post:

“The failing New York Times wrote about the ‘settling of a sexual harassment suit brought years ago by a waitress at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J.’ What they fail to say is that it did not involve President Trump, a rather important omission. FAKE NEWS!!!”

There was no New York Times correction or clarification on the Bedminster story.

Trump’s call-in to C-SPAN:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...