Diary reveals ‘Tony’ Fauci’s awe at his deification as death toll mounted

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Was Anthony Fauci obsessed with his rising celebrity status as Americans were dying from a virus many contend he helped develop?

According to Fauci’s journals, which were released by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, the man in charge of America’s response to the Covid pandemic was fixated on his newfound fame.

“Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day directly or indirectly involving me,” Fauci wrote in an entry dated April 7, 2020.

On May 21, 2020, he wrote that his “national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable,” adding it was “not hyperbole” to describe his celebrity in terms of global recognition.

Fauci is scheduled to testify before the Senate Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Paul, on Wednesday.

Reporting on the release of the diary, the New York Post on Sunday noted that, “in late June 2020, as U.S. daily Covid cases reached a record 40,000 in a single day, Fauci felt fit to mention that he had received an invitation to appear on TV’s ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ ”

In the diary, Fauci noted that President Donald Trump “seems to be enamored of me even though I am taking the spotlight away from him,” writing that the two were developing “a very unique and interesting relationship.”

Fauci also noted that Secret Service agents had become so familiar with him they often waved him through White House security without checking his identification.

Fox News Digital reported that Fauci had “also complained that the White House was denying requests for him to appear on major television programs. Across multiple entries, Fauci criticized White House communications officials for restricting his television appearances, questioned the administration’s public messaging and expressed frustration that media coverage increasingly portrayed him as being at odds with Trump.”

Paul said the diary entries reveal a public health official who was overly worried about his celebrity, personal image and media narrative during a time of national emergency.

“Anthony Fauci will answer to the American people,” Paul said in a post to X as he accused federal health leadership of focusing on self-promotion and misdirecting public scrutiny in the early months of the pandemic.

Trump senior adviser Peter Navarro branded Fauci the “Dr. Frankenstein of the modern era,” accusing him of having “the blood of millions of people on his hands, during an interview with Fox Business on June 25.

“You idiot! … You need to come clean, Fauci,” Navarro said.

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