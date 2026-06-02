Did Derek Chauvin ever have a chance at a fair trial?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Disputed medical findings, questionable testimony, police training issues. The actual evidence against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd had many red flags from the start.

In the end, none of that mattered. Chauvin had been convicted by legacy media and woke politicians before his trial ever began.

Revolver News noted in a June 1 analysis:

“We were told that Derek Chauvin ‘murdered’ George Floyd. The trial proved it, the jury got it right, and anyone who questioned the official storyline was called a bad person or a right-wing ‘racist’ radical.

“They’re not.

“Because actual facts have a funny way of outliving the hysteria and emotion.”

Related: No, Policeman Derek Chauvin did not get a fair trial in Minneapolis, April 30, 2023

According to an Aug. 7, 2020 interagency letter sent by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in August 2020, Dr. Andrew Baker told federal prosecutors that he ruled out anything that happened while Floyd was on the ground as a factor or cause in his death.

Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges on April 20, 2021. A Hennepin County jury found him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

According to an interagency letter sent by the Hennepin County Prosecutor’s office to the United States Attorney’s Office on August 7, 2020, federal prosecutors believed Dr. Baker told them that he had “ruled out anything that occurred when Mr. Floyd was on the ground as a factor… pic.twitter.com/3prxx33SI2 — TJ Harker (@TJ_Harker) May 30, 2026

The medical evidence wasn’t the only problem. The restraint Chauvin used on Floyd was another major issue.

Testimony is Chauvin’s trial said the restraint technique used by Chauvin wasn’t a trained Minneapolis police technique.

According to Minneapolis police training materials, however, this type of restraint was something officers had actually been trained to use.

Revolver News noted: “Imagine if a jury saw these training photos:”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted to X;

In the trial of Derek Chauvin, Officer Katie Blackwell testified she “didn’t recognize” the restraint used on George Floyd, that it was not trained She was then promoted to Asst Chief Here is Katie Blackwell using the same restraint in 2014 She lied pic.twitter.com/WFlgh8M0qp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2025

Floyd’s autopsy report noted no life-threatening injuries identified, while also listing fentanyl, norfentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, and several other health issues.

Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd and here’s the proof. pic.twitter.com/4efzkAlwj4 — aka (@akafaceUS) April 3, 2024

Revolver News concluded: “Murder convictions are supposed to rest on evidence, not public emotions. But maybe the country and the world were in such an uproar at that time that Chauvin would’ve been convicted under any circumstances. But looking back at the record now, it’s easy to see he didn’t get a fair trial.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...