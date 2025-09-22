Did Hunter Biden actually manage his own pardon?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2025 Real World News



As the Biden-Harris regime was winding down in January 2025, the sentences of some 2,500 inmates serving time for drug offenses were commuted.

If you are going to pardon that many people for drug crimes, why not have an alleged “former” crackhead sitting in on the meetings?

That is exactly what Jeff Zients, the last Biden White House chief of staff, reportedly told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday.

In a closed door session, Zients reportedly told the committee that Hunter Biden was involved in discussions about pardons toward the end of his father’s White House term.

Zients met with House investigators as part of committee chair James Comer’s investigation into Joe Biden’s use of an autopen.

The new question is, was Hunter Biden involved in his own pardon?

Hunter Biden received a full and unconditional pardon for any crimes he did commit or may have committed. That included his convictions on three federal gun charges back in June 2024. He later pleaded guilty to nine counts in a federal tax-fraud case, including three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses.

Comer, Kentucky Republican, is also investigating whether Joe Biden’s top aides covered up signs of his mental decline and whether executive decisions signed via autopen, including myriad clemency orders Biden approved, were executed with his full awareness.

It had been previously reported by NBC News and other outlets that Hunter Biden sat in on White House meetings with Joe Biden’s aides in the wake of the Democrat’s disastrous June 2024 debate against Republican Donald Trump.

A source familiar with his testimony told Fox News Digital that Zients admitted that Biden’s “speech stumbles increased as he aged.”

He also noted that Biden’s “difficulty remembering dates and names worsened over time, including during the administration,” the source said.

