Does Antifa exist? Trans-furry violence at Berkeley celebrates Charlie Kirk’s murder

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2025 Real World News

The local CBS affiliate described protests of Sunday’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in Berkeley, California as a “mostly peaceful” and “very lively scene.”

Independent media captured a much different scene as Antifa, trans, and even “furry” protesters reportedly engaged in acts of violence and celebrated the assassination of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec told Fox News:

TPUSA contributor Savanah Hernandez posted to X:

Despite efforts by the Antifa crowd to block the event, it went on as scheduled, to a packed house:

