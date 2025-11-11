Does Antifa exist? Trans-furry violence at Berkeley celebrates Charlie Kirk’s murder

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2025 Real World News



The local CBS affiliate described protests of Sunday’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in Berkeley, California as a “mostly peaceful” and “very lively scene.”

Independent media captured a much different scene as Antifa, trans, and even “furry” protesters reportedly engaged in acts of violence and celebrated the assassination of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec told Fox News:

POSOBIEC: It’s been two months since the assassination of Charlie Kirk and violent Antifa, trans, and furries are cheering his murder at Berkeley tonight as they attack TPUSA studentspic.twitter.com/wIhqHuVdQF — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 11, 2025

TPUSA contributor Savanah Hernandez posted to X:

Here’s a CBS reporter standing ACROSS the street from the mob calling to kill TPUSA attendees, saying that last night’s events were “mostly peaceful” Conservatives getting punched in the face, smoke bombs being lit & violence is “peaceful” per the mediapic.twitter.com/EgQ8dKQQOf — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025

Despite efforts by the Antifa crowd to block the event, it went on as scheduled, to a packed house:

Despite Antifa thugs blocking our campus tour stop with tear gas, fireworks, and glass bottles, we had a PACKED HOUSE in the heart of deep blue UC Berkeley. God bless these brave students. For Charlie 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EGgiH2wplF — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 11, 2025

