DOJ on the move against pedophile networks, transgendering hospitals

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Pedophile networks and hospitals which perform trans procedures on minors are being stopped by the Trump Administration.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that, since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, 3,400 child predators have been arrested, 7,200 missing children have been located or rescued, and 3 million pedophile accounts on the Tor network were shut down.

Patel said all those numbers are 99 percent over the best year of the Biden-Harris regime.

In a Fox News interview, Patel said the bureau pulled 1,500 employees out of Washington and put them in the field permanently, working alongside state and local law enforcement.

“We didn’t just do the physical work on the streets,” Patel said. “We went to the cyber community and we dismantled 3 million pedophile accounts off the Tor network where these predators prey on our children and think they can hide from this FBI. They can’t.”

The FBI’s field offices in Florida arrested two pedophiles who wound up receiving life sentences last month:

• Montrey Roseberry, 20, of Orlando, was sentenced to life in federal prison after being convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor and production and possession of child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors said Roseberry posed as a woman on social media to lure minors into sending explicit images, then used those images to extort victims into producing increasingly graphic content. He threatened children with death in some cases and sent victims photographs of their homes along with the names of their family members and classmates. The scheme affected more than 50 victims across the country.

• James Bernard Grover, 63, of Deltona, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of coercing and enticing an autistic minor to engage in sexual activity. Grover founded the Special Needs Advocacy Program, a nonprofit serving the special-needs community based in Sanford, and used it to reach victims. Federal authorities said Grover used his position to gain access to vulnerable children. Additional reporting indicated he preyed primarily on boys on the autism spectrum and used cruise ships in international waters to carry out abuse.

In another case, Zachary Sweeney, who is accused of coercing multiple minors into producing child sexual abuse material between 2022 and 2025, was arrested by the FBI in Tennessee. Investigators allege Sweeney sold some of the material, traveled to abuse victims, drugged minors, and livestreamed sexual assaults. One victim later died from an overdose. Patel announced the arrest on X and described violence tied to 764, an online extremist network that targets minors, as one of the most important issues the bureau confronts daily.

In Texas, authorities announced that Operation Soteria Shield, a joint effort that drew in 91 law enforcement agencies across the state, resulted in 276 arrests and the rescue of 89 children.

“These are young lives saved, families reunited, and future crimes prevented by brave law enforcement doing their jobs,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice on June 5 announced a landmark resolution with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, forcing one of America’s most prominent hospital systems to stop performing trans procedures on minors.

Cleveland Clinic agreed to a decades-long commitment to stop performing the procedures or offering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or any other sex-rejecting procedure to minors.

The agreement came as part of deals with both the DOJ and the Ohio Attorney General. The clinic will pay a $308,000 penalty after investigators found it submitted false billings to public and private insurers to secure coverage for these procedures on children. Cleveland Clinic also committed $2 million to fund restorative care for detransitioners, people harmed by these procedures as kids, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

“The transgender movement’s grip on American medicine is loosening fast,” Matt Margolis noted in a June 6 report for PJ Media.

“For years, not only has the transgender cult refused to acknowledge the existence of detransitioners, but the medical establishment has dismissed them, minimized their suffering, and assured everyone that the consequences of these procedures were manageable or reversible. Now, one of the country’s biggest hospital networks is writing a multi-million-dollar check to clean up the damage it helped cause. The activists who spent years insisting detransitioners were rare and mostly happy have some explaining to do.”

The Justice Department previously struck a deal with Texas Children’s Hospital, working alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. That settlement carried a $10 million penalty and established a first-of-its-kind detransitioner clinic.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said: “The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to protecting America’s children. Just as the resolution with Texas Children’s, today’s resolution with Cleveland Clinic furthers that commitment and puts these providers on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk.”

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said: “I am grateful that institutions like Cleveland Clinic and Texas Children’s have decided to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Our work is far from over, and our division will continue to work tirelessly to protect America’s children and hold accountable those who have preyed on vulnerable children, whether they be pharmaceutical companies or medical providers.”

Margolis noted: “It’s not just hospitals that are being held accountable. The entire industrial complex that pushed experimental drugs on confused kids for profit now sits squarely in the DOJ’s crosshairs.”

🚨STUNNING: Kash Patel just dropped massive numbers. The FBI dismantled 3 million pedophile accounts on the Tor network. They arrested 3,400 child predators a 99% increase from Biden’s best year. 7,200 kids were rescued. HT @EricLDaugh pic.twitter.com/7kSilcoVuh — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 6, 2026

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