Domestic ‘sedition’: DOJ activates Joint Terrorism Task Forces nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration Department of Justice has activated Joint Terrorism Task Forces throughout the nation to identify, disrupt, and investigate domestic terrorist activity, including repeated violence targeting federal personnel.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In a Friday night post to X, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote:

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime.

“Pursuant to President Trump’s recent executive action, I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents. The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs, including conspiracy offenses, assault offenses, civil disorder offenses, and terrorism offenses. While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun. To that end, I have directed the FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country. The rule of law will prevail.”

On Friday, anti-ICE rioters sought to obstruct a federal vehicle’s entry into the ICE facility located in Broadview, near Chicago. Officers responded with pepper balls and tear gas to clear the area. Arrests were made and at least one firearm was confiscated.

The rioters outside the facility were heard shouting: “Shoot ICE! Shoot the f—ckers!”

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, killing one detainee and injuring others. The motive was anti-ICE, authorities said.

We are witnessing domestic terrorist sedition against the federal government. The JTTF has been dispatched by the Attorney General, pursuant to NSPM-7. All necessary resources will be utilized. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 27, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation