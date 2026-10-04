Eric Trump cites massive anti-Lee demonstrations on South Korean National Foundation Day

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Widespread protests against the government of leftist South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, which have been mostly disregarded by the South’s legacy media outlets, were brought to light on social media by Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The protests in Seoul coincided with South Korea’s National Foundation Day (Gaecheonjeol) on Oct. 3.

Eric Trump — who has maintained business and diplomatic ties to South Korea, including visiting Seoul and Hanam City earlier in 2026 for digital assets and real estate ventures — hared footage or commentary of the scale of the anti-government demonstrations.

Nearly 70 members of the opposition People Power Party took part, led by party leader Jang Dong-Hyeok. The opposition party claimed that around 200,000 people joined the protest overall.

Chung Cheong-Sik, the leader of the party’s parliamentary caucus, accused Lee of failing to criticize North Korea following the Sept. 21 incident at the Demilitarized Zone where land mines planted by North Korea exploded, wounding three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously.

Lee “did not say a single word against North Korea,” Chung said.

Lawmakers also criticized Lee over his characterization of the explosion as an “accident.” According to opposition lawmaker Lim Jong-Deuk, the statement demonstrated the president’s “submissive” attitude toward the Kim Jong-Un regime.

People Power Party representatives also opposed the prosecution reform being pursued by Lee’s administration. The opposition additionally criticized the president’s decision to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.

The opposition party argues that these changes could be aimed at helping Lee avoid the consequences of ongoing legal proceedings against him that have been suspended.

Lee recently called on North Korea to begin talks aimed at reaching a permanent peace agreement rather than maintaining a temporary armistice.

🇰🇷 Today, millions of South Koreans took to the streets, demanding the impeachment of centrist President Lee Jae-myung and positioning themselves against the Chinese Communist Party and communism. Today is also Korea’s National Foundation Day. 🔥 https://t.co/0Vp5MjvZHR — Eric Trump 🇺🇸 (@Eric_TrumpRv) October 4, 2026

A massive rally at Gwanghwamun that overflowed all the way to the City Hall area. Also at the Olympic Park. 2026-10-3, Seoul. But not covered by the legacy media in Korea. Yet again. South Koreans want Lee Jae-myung to step down, Chinese influence in Korea eliminated, fair & credible elections (not fraudulent), separation of power (not concentration), protect private property rights (not taken by the government one way or abother), rule of law (not lawfare). They want freedom. — Tara O (@DrTaraO) October 4, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...