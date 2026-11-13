FAA orders ground stop at all U.S. airports due to reported communications issues

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 13, 2026

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday afternoon halted departures at all airports nationwide, citing safety concerns amid reported communications issues.

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Administration command center all airports are ground stopped,” an alert on the FAA’s status page said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X that there had been a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers: “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.”

“Traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory. “International flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Shortly before the FAA issued its alert, both major airports in Chicago — O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport — were listed on a ground stop alert due to an “equipment outage,” NBC Chicago reported.

The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January 2023 when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that, the last time a nationwide ground stop was issued was after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

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